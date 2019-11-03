Licenses & Permits | Nov. 4, 2019
Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Oct. 25:
Plumbing by Jake: 6518 W. Hershey Way, Golden Valley; water heater replacement.
Discreet Electric Service: 4278 West Highway 68, Golden Valley; electrical panel upgrade 200 amp service.
Mohave Electric: 3127 E. Michael Drive, Lake Havasu City; main power panel.
Old Trails Mobile Home: 4360 N. Baker Drive, Kingman; demolition mobile home.
Extreme Comfort: Golden Valley; power pole 200 amp.
The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Oct. 31:
William Barnes: 503 Spring St., Kingman; awnings; $137.
Truelove Plumbing: 724 Parkview Ave., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.
Big D’s Home Maintenance: 3284 Southern Vista Drive, Kingman; awnings; $368.
PM&M Electric: 1959 Golden Gate Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.
PM&M Electric: 4961 Steinke Drive, Kingman; electric; $128.
PM&M Electric: 4417 Pinto Road, Kingman; electric; $128.
PM&M Electric: 1738 Pacific Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.
Big Red Construction: 3489 N. Yavapai St., Kingman; new SFR; $3,951.
Big Red Construction: 3481 N. Yavapai St., Kingman; new SFR; $3,951.
Big Red Construction: 3475 N. Yavapai St., Kingman; new SFR; $3,951.
Big Red Construction: 3465 N. Yavapai St., Kingman; new SFR; $3,951.
Big Red Construction: 3457 N. Yavapai St., Kingman; new SFR; $3,951.
Big Red Construction: 3445 N. Yavapai St., Kingman; new SFR; $3,951.
Big Red Construction: 3495 N. Yavapai St., Kingman; new SFR; $3,951.
K Squared: 2723 Mountain Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,151.
K Squared: 2727 Mountain Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,151.
R Group: 3804 Katie Lane Loop, Kingman; new SFR; $4,626.
Big Red Construction: 3451 N. Yavapai St., Kingman; new SFR; $3,951.
The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Nov. 1:
Ken’s Handyman: 2210 Motor Ave., Kingman; handyman home and garden .
Gamaprints: 1924 Chicago Ave., Kingman; gamaprints.
Arizona Foam & Spray: 540 S. Drew St., Mesa; installation sales and service.
Integration Security Solutions: 6056 E. Basline Road, Ste. 109, Mesa; alarm systems.
Carter’s: 2153 E. Gordon Drive, Ste. C, Kingman; beauty shop.
Best Start: 1475 Gordon Dive, Kingman; preschool and childcare.
TCK Air Conditioning & Heating: 11049 North 22nd Ave., Phoenix; heating and air conditioning installation.
