Licenses & Permits | Nov. 4, 2019

The City of Kingman issued 18 building permits during the week ending Oct. 31.

The City of Kingman issued 18 building permits during the week ending Oct. 31. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

Originally Published: November 3, 2019 5:32 p.m.

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Oct. 25:

Plumbing by Jake: 6518 W. Hershey Way, Golden Valley; water heater replacement.

Discreet Electric Service: 4278 West Highway 68, Golden Valley; electrical panel upgrade 200 amp service.

Mohave Electric: 3127 E. Michael Drive, Lake Havasu City; main power panel.

Old Trails Mobile Home: 4360 N. Baker Drive, Kingman; demolition mobile home.

Extreme Comfort: Golden Valley; power pole 200 amp.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Oct. 31:

William Barnes: 503 Spring St., Kingman; awnings; $137.

Truelove Plumbing: 724 Parkview Ave., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

Big D’s Home Maintenance: 3284 Southern Vista Drive, Kingman; awnings; $368.

PM&M Electric: 1959 Golden Gate Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.

PM&M Electric: 4961 Steinke Drive, Kingman; electric; $128.

PM&M Electric: 4417 Pinto Road, Kingman; electric; $128.

PM&M Electric: 1738 Pacific Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.

Big Red Construction: 3489 N. Yavapai St., Kingman; new SFR; $3,951.

Big Red Construction: 3481 N. Yavapai St., Kingman; new SFR; $3,951.

Big Red Construction: 3475 N. Yavapai St., Kingman; new SFR; $3,951.

Big Red Construction: 3465 N. Yavapai St., Kingman; new SFR; $3,951.

Big Red Construction: 3457 N. Yavapai St., Kingman; new SFR; $3,951.

Big Red Construction: 3445 N. Yavapai St., Kingman; new SFR; $3,951.

Big Red Construction: 3495 N. Yavapai St., Kingman; new SFR; $3,951.

K Squared: 2723 Mountain Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,151.

K Squared: 2727 Mountain Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,151.

R Group: 3804 Katie Lane Loop, Kingman; new SFR; $4,626.

Big Red Construction: 3451 N. Yavapai St., Kingman; new SFR; $3,951.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Nov. 1:

Ken’s Handyman: 2210 Motor Ave., Kingman; handyman home and garden .

Gamaprints: 1924 Chicago Ave., Kingman; gamaprints.

Arizona Foam & Spray: 540 S. Drew St., Mesa; installation sales and service.

Integration Security Solutions: 6056 E. Basline Road, Ste. 109, Mesa; alarm systems.

Carter’s: 2153 E. Gordon Drive, Ste. C, Kingman; beauty shop.

Best Start: 1475 Gordon Dive, Kingman; preschool and childcare.

TCK Air Conditioning & Heating: 11049 North 22nd Ave., Phoenix; heating and air conditioning installation.

