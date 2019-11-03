Muncipal Court flooring, utility rate study go to City Council

KINGMAN – City Council has a full consent agenda this week that includes multiple items related to improvements throughout Kingman, including on Andy Devine Avenue and at Kingman Municipal Court.

Council’s regularly scheduled meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St. The work session begins at 5 p.m. in the same location.

Tuesday’s work session consists of two items.

Council will receive an overview of the foreign-trade zone program. Foreign-trade zones, according to the agenda, are secure areas outside of the U.S. Customs territory. Goods received into such zones are “generally” not subject to duties or tariffs until they enter U.S. commerce for consumption, the agenda continues. The matter will be discussed in reference to the Kingman Industrial Park.

The second is about “traffic calming,” which according to the agenda is a term to describe a full range of methods to slow cars as they move through commercial and residential neighborhoods.

Consent agenda

Council could approve the purchase of a training tower/burn building for the Kingman Fire Department. The department selected WHP Training Towers, Jahnke and Sons, for the project following the request-for-proposals process. The tower/burn building would be at Fire Station 22 at Harrison Street and Andy Devine Avenue. The purchase amount is around $594,000, and was approved in the Fiscal Year 2019-20 budget.

Phase 3 of the implementation of Geographic Information System technology in Kingman could be approved. The final phase will integrate additional data into the system, develop additional web applications and provide ongoing training for City staff. If approved, Sunrise Engineering would complete the work for a fee not to exceed $113,840. The money will come from three funds: water, sewer and dispatch.

A City evaluation committee recommends the City enter into a professional services agreement with TischlerBise, Inc. for a development impact fee and stormwater utility rate study. Cost to the City would be $84,675 from the Capital Projects Fund and $36,120 from the Stormwater Fund.

The City has received more than $790,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant money for Americans with Disabilities Act improvements on Andy Devine Avenue. The lowest bidder for the work, McCauley Construction, submitted a bid of just less than $774,000. The engineer’s estimate for the work was around $699,657. However, a calculation error on the proposal increases the bid to $793,995. Council will consider using $3,756 from the Water Expansion fund to make up the difference and complete the project.

Kingman Municipal Court wants to use close to $20,000 from the Court Enhancement Fund to replace existing flooring. There would be no cost to the City for the work, which if approved would be performed by the lowest quoting business, Home Depot.

The Parks and Recreation Department has issued a request for proposal for a Parks, Open Space, Trails and Recreation Master Plan. An evaluation committee has recommended Green Play LLC for the plan. Cost to the City will be just shy of $70,000, which will come from the Capital Projects Fund.

New business

Kingman Municipal Court is requesting changes to the classifications of two of its court clerk positions to judicial assistant and courtroom clerk. The courtroom clerk has more duties than a court clerk. The same can be said for a judicial assistant position, which carries more duties than both a court clerk and a courtroom clerk.

Information provided by the City of Kingman