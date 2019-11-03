OFFERS
Professional painter David Vazquez reveals his secrets
Watercolors made easy

Local professional watercolor artist David Vazquez displays a painting. (Courtesy photo)

Local professional watercolor artist David Vazquez displays a painting. (Courtesy photo)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: November 3, 2019 5:17 p.m.

So you want to learn how to paint landscapes in watercolors? Professional watercolor artist David Vazquez is reflecting on the first of what is planned as a series of classes covering basics of painting watercolor landscapes.

“The event went great,” he said. “We had 22 people show up. None of them really had any experience with watercolor and despite that we saw some really great artwork. We had people come out from as far as Bullhead [City] for the event.

“I picked Camp Beale loop because there is a gorgeous view of the mountains for us to paint. I was focusing on three or four easy-to-master techniques so that my guests will be able to create beautiful paintings with no problem on their own.”

With the success of his first event, Vazquez is hoping to hold classes every month. His biggest challenge is finding a place to hold them. It's going to be too cold very soon to do them outdoors.

“That was my very first class and so far it's a hit,” Vazquez said.

“There is a false belief that watercolor is a medium that is difficult to master,” he continued. “My belief is I can teach anyone to master this medium and learn how to impress their family and friends with their newly acquired talent.”

Vazquez covers painting techniques like wet-on-wet washes, dry brushing and splattering/scraping. The classes includes watercolor paper, paints and paint brushes.

“I am so passionate about sharing my love for color and art,” Vazquez said. “I feel fortunate beyond words to see this event be a successful one. I also have begun doing free classes on my Facebook page for those who can't afford to attend.”

As for his profession, Vazquez owns an advertising agency where he helps small businesses manage digital marketing campaigns. Before opening his own business, Vazquez worked as a professional magician for more than 20 years.

“I'm talking with the ArtHub about doing more classes at their facility,” he said referring to the Downton Kingman mecca for artists and art lovers at 402 E Beale St.

More classes are coming soon, Vazquez said.

Post by DaveVazquezArt.

Free LIVE Watercolor class!!! In... - Fans Of Watercolor Artist Dave Vazquez by DaveVazquezArt

