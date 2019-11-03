Rants and Raves | Nov. 4, 2019

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

Great job on the Kingman Street Drags! Not a big fan of drag racing but the wife and I had a great time. Parking was not too much of a problem at the fairgrounds. Do it again!

Kingman Street Drags – How stupid can a person be to not follow detour signs. It would be the same if it was a major construction job. Get over it! It was well laid out. Great job!

Kingman Street Drags – People that gripe about anything that affects them really don’t have a life if they’re always complaining. Kingman Street Drags was well-advertised and no one has any reason to complain. Next year advertise in Phoenix and Las Vegas.

Kingman Street Drags – The street drags were great for fans that enjoy that type of thing. I was tired of the noise after five minute let alone three days. They should be held at the airport.

Kingman Street Drags – Wait forever to have good streets. Finally get Andy Devine with great pavement, smooth riding. But wait! Why don’t we block off two-to-three miles of it and have drag races on it? Ruin businesses’ access and irritate the pavement. Great idea!

Kingman Street Drags – The street drags were a bust like all other events here. There were 31 people in the grandstands on Saturday mid-day and this paper claims thousands came. Not! What the city needs is more restrooms and truck parking.

Facts versus scare tactics – Thank you, Eilene. I wish more people were made to check their “facts” before trying to influence the voters.

Is Trump facing a 1960’s-style revolt – “The Russians, however, were alerted we were coming.” Why do the Russians get alerted instead of our own people. We have become a nation of non-united people because of silly, childish politics.

Column: Republicans have Madison spinning in his grave – John Micek’s column is a lie from start to finish. The room Schiff (not his job to do actually) is using isn’t because it’s top secret, it’s because he has nothing on Trump and he and the (other) Democrats know it.

Column: Republicans have Madison spinning in his grave – “White Evangelical Protestants and Republicans who turned to Fox News as their primary source of news.” Pretty much tells the story of why the Republicans and Protestants numbers are in decline.