Democrat Delina DiSanto to challenge Rep. Paul Gosar
KINGMAN – Democrat Delina DiSanto is “on a mission to unseat [U.S. Rep. Paul} Gosar,” according to Indivisible Kingman, a local progressive group, which invites everyone for a meeting with the 2020 candidate from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7 at The Garlic Clove Restaurant, 509 E Beale St.
“It’s (Gosar’s) rhetoric and his immaturity visible on Twitter and Facebook,” DiSanto told The Daily Miner. “His lack of professionalism. How he acted during the march of white supremacist in Charlottesville. Also, the fact that he doesn’t care about coverage of pre-existing conditions.”
DiSanto is also against Gosar’s push to mine uranium around the Grand Canyon, which is currently banned. “We have a bunch of uranium mines all over the country,” DiSanto said. “The reason why Gosar is pushing for it now is the fact the price of uranium increased. So he is being approached by all those energy companies and now he is catering to them.”
DiSanto is a gun owner and considers herself pro-Second Amendemand. She is against, however, large capacity magazines that, in her opinion, were designed for the military and don’t belong in the civilian world.
“We need background checks, though,” she said. “Especially when we are dealing with mental health issues or abuse issues.”
DiSanto is a registered nurse. She was born in New Jersey and currently lives in a small community north of Cave Creek.
