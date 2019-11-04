OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Nov. 04
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Horoscopes | Nov. 5, 2019

Originally Published: November 4, 2019 5:40 p.m.

Birthdays: Kevin Jonas, 32; Tatum O’Neal, 56; Bryan Adams, 60; Art Garfunkel, 78.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Update your image or pick up a new skill that will transform your qualifications. New beginnings are heading your way.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Refuse to let your emotions take over and lead to a showdown. Keep your thoughts to yourself until you know exactly what’s transpired, and you will be in a better position to negotiate what you would like to happen.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t feel pressured to make a decision or to follow in someone else’s footsteps. An opportunity will not be as suggested. Time is on your side; be observant and focus on personal growth.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Express your intentions, and follow through with your plans. Stay focused, and execute your plans with finesse.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Stability should be your prime concern before you launch anything new. Make sure your relationships are copacetic and that you have a good understanding of what others want and expect of you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Refuse to let anyone interfere in your plans. An opportunity to advance will be directly linked to the actions you take to outdo anyone vying for the same results.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Look for the best in everything and everyone. Put your energy into making personal changes, and it will have a positive influence on the people around you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Let go of what’s no longer necessary. It’s time to revamp your surroundings or make a move that is conducive to getting back on track.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be the one who instigates positive change; be the solution everyone is hoping for. Explore the possibilities, and align yourself with people you know are dependable.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Follow through with your plans, but be aware of what everyone else is doing. Keeping the peace will be as important as reaching your destination.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Not everyone will like the decisions you make, but you have to do what feels right and best for you. A change someone makes should not disrupt your plans.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Put yourself out for a cause you believe in, and you will make a difference. Stick to the rules.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Horoscope | November 5, 2017
Horoscopes | Nov. 5, 2018
Horoscopes | April 26, 2019
Horoscopes | March 6, 2019
Horoscope: August 15, 2016

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News