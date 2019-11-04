Horoscopes | Nov. 5, 2019

Birthdays: Kevin Jonas, 32; Tatum O’Neal, 56; Bryan Adams, 60; Art Garfunkel, 78.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Update your image or pick up a new skill that will transform your qualifications. New beginnings are heading your way.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Refuse to let your emotions take over and lead to a showdown. Keep your thoughts to yourself until you know exactly what’s transpired, and you will be in a better position to negotiate what you would like to happen.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t feel pressured to make a decision or to follow in someone else’s footsteps. An opportunity will not be as suggested. Time is on your side; be observant and focus on personal growth.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Express your intentions, and follow through with your plans. Stay focused, and execute your plans with finesse.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Stability should be your prime concern before you launch anything new. Make sure your relationships are copacetic and that you have a good understanding of what others want and expect of you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Refuse to let anyone interfere in your plans. An opportunity to advance will be directly linked to the actions you take to outdo anyone vying for the same results.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Look for the best in everything and everyone. Put your energy into making personal changes, and it will have a positive influence on the people around you.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Let go of what’s no longer necessary. It’s time to revamp your surroundings or make a move that is conducive to getting back on track.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be the one who instigates positive change; be the solution everyone is hoping for. Explore the possibilities, and align yourself with people you know are dependable.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Follow through with your plans, but be aware of what everyone else is doing. Keeping the peace will be as important as reaching your destination.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Not everyone will like the decisions you make, but you have to do what feels right and best for you. A change someone makes should not disrupt your plans.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Put yourself out for a cause you believe in, and you will make a difference. Stick to the rules.