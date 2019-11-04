KFD Explorer program gives students career advantage

The choice to become a first responder, a decision that could mean years of training, sacrifices and dedication, is one not made lightly.

However, electing to become a firefighter or emergency medical technician can be a rewarding experience beyond all others, also. Thanks to the Kingman Fire Department’s Explorer program, young adults have the chance to gain valuable hands-on experience and exposure by working in tandem with experienced first responders from the KFD. It also gives them the basic training they need if they wish to pursue a career as a firefighter.

“It’s like going through the regular firefighter training program, except for the physical agility program,” said Oscar Lopez, community risk reduction specialist for the KFD. “Once they [Explorers] turn 18, they can test to be a firefighter through the International Fire Service Accreditation Congress (ISFAC).

The KFD sponsors two specific Explorer programs. The first is available to junior high school students who are at least 14, while the second is for senior, high school-aged students, who are at least 16. The program is taught by KFD firefighter Mike Schmidt and is sponsored through the Western Arizona Vocational Education program (WAVE). The explorers are immersed in firefighter training, learning everything from communications, command, fire control and suppression, extraction techniques, hazardous materials training, and wildland fire training, Lopez said.

“They essentially learn everything that they would at the firefighter academy, but theiy’re getting this training as seniors in high school,” Lopez said.

He said upon completion of the program, they’ll get the necessary certification so they can take the state test to become a firefighter. If the candidates pass the state test, they can start applying for jobs.

“We give these explorers the advantage to start a career,” said Lopez. “Most of the kids in this program are local, homegrown and we want them to have this advantage. They already learning how things are done by the Kingman Fire Department.”

Explorers must go through 90 hours of didactics or classroom training. The explorers are also required to complete a minimum of 34 hours of ride time, where they actually ride along with Kingman firefighters.

The Explorer classes are held from Aug. 15 to May 15, Monday through Thursday from 12: 45 to 3 p.m.

Lopez said that the KPD also requires explorer students to volunteer.

“Volunteering is not a state-mandated class requirement, but we want the students to have the experience of giving back to the community,” Lopez said. “These are our future firefighters and we want them to become responsible members of the community.”