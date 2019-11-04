Miss Indian Arizona 2019 hopes to preserve culture, get kids involved

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Aurdriana Mitchell, 21, is Miss Indian Arizona 2019. She said she hopes to help preserve her native culture.

Audriana Mitchell leads a pretty relaxed 21-year-old life. She’s a college student who enjoys spending time with her friends, loves music and is involved with clubs at her school. But there’s something that sets her apart from the crowd – she’s a representative for native tribes across the state.

It’s one of her many responsibilities as Miss Indian Arizona 2019. When she won the title in October, it was “kind of a shock” to her.

“I couldn’t really believe that I had just on the title,” Mitchell said. “But then afterwards, it kind of started like picking up where I had already been scheduled for several events, so since then, it’s been pretty busy... But it’s also been pretty fun as well.”

Her first event was in Cocopah at the Cocopah Museum Cultural Days. “I thought that was really fun because it was the first time that I’ve ever been down that way to that tribe,” Mitchell said. “It was really nice to get to meet all the tribal members and get to experience their culture and see the similarities between my tribe and theirs.”

Mitchell is a Navajo from the Colorado River Indian Tribes. She’s determined to preserve her culture and help others do the same. One way she’s been able to do that is by combining her passion for music with her culture.

“There’s some people that know their Navajo language and songs, and they get to sing and they get to share all of this cool knowledge that they have. They grew up learning these songs,” Mitchell said. “That’s something that I never had when I was growing up, so I think it’s something that I’ve always wanted to do.”

Mitchell has always been interested in music, and she played the violin but had never tried singing before. “I wanted to expand in the music genre and try to learn singing, but also wanting to get to know more about my Navajo language.”

She used her Navajo songs as her talent for both of the pageants she’s entered, and even though she said it was a bit “nerve-wracking,” she clearly shined.

One of her biggest goals as Miss Indian Arizona 2019 is helping native youth get involved with their tribal communities. Since high school, Mitchell has been involved in her tribe’s youth council and community volunteer services.

“I think it’s important that other youth get to do the kind of stuff that I did because through that, I really got to know more about my community and culture,” she said. Doing so will help the youth get to “know about their people as a whole and try to be better for the community,” she said.

She remains involved in her community now, on the Mesa Community College campus, where she attends school.

“Over there, I’m involved with the American Indian Institute. They have their own facility over there for Native American students,” she said. “It’s really through there that I got more connected and wanted to really try my best in school because I got to meet so many students that are like-minded… and know that they’re going through similar experiences as me.”

It’s created a support system, where they “can really be there for each other,” she said. “It’s hard being one of the only Native American students in your class.”

When she isn’t busy at school, she enjoys hanging out with friends, playing volleyball, swimming, and going out to eat.

“We usually try to meet up every week to just hang out,” she said. “It really keeps that connection with each other.”