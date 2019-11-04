OFFERS
Obituary | Tina Louise Barnard

Tina Louise Barnard

Tina Louise Barnard

Originally Published: November 4, 2019 5:56 p.m.

Tina Louise Barnard got her wings on Sept. 16, 2019 at 4:36 p.m. She was taken too soon, leaving many heartbroken and lost family members and friends.

Tina was a kind, forgiving, generous and loving woman. She was very much a people person. She loved tending bar and always provided comfort and humor and brought joy to those around her. Her first priority was always her family, in particular her children. She raised her son and daughter by herself and worked tirelessly to provide for their every want and need. Tina worked in many fields, but loved her time spent working on the ocean, laying underwater communication cable. Through this she was able to visit countries all over the globe. For the last few years Tina was a mail carrier and made many new friendships.

Tina was born in Oregon to Chester and Helen (Dailey) Barnard. She was the youngest of nine children. She moved to Golden Valley in 2001. She loved the desert and was torn between staying here and moving back to Oregon.

She loved playing pool, socializing, going to Laughlin, horseback riding, working on her yard and spending time with her "Fur babies;" Shadow and Springer. However, above all with Tina it was always "Family First."

As tragic as her passing is to all of us who knew and loved her, she was an organ donor. In death she will continue to bring joy and happiness by helping others.

Tina is survived by her son Kevin Barnard (Rachel) and daughter Ashley Lang (Sean); brothers Marvin, Jesse and James; and sisters; Toni, Teri, Renee and Tammy; 12 grandchildren and a great-grandchild; along with many other family and friends she met in her life along the way! Preceeding her in death are her parents, sister Tracy, and the Love of her life, "Jingles" Layton. As much as we will all miss her, her family and Jingles will be there to welcome her home!

A Celebration of Life will be held at The American Legion Post 22 (3435 N. Verde Road. Golden Valley, Arizona) on Nov. 9, 2019 at 11 a.m.

