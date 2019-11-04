Parker/Wolsey win KBC tourney on Colorado River

The members of the Kingman Bass Club held their final regular season tournament of the year at Park Moabi on the Colorado River recently.

The one-day tournament was originally scheduled to be held at Lake Mohave, however, the tournament was moved to Park Moabi due to the weatherman forecasting high winds on that Colorado River impoundment.

Moving the tournament to the quieter waters of the Colorado River for safety reasons proved to be a good move.

In the morning the anglers had only light winds, but by mid-morning the winds came up as predicted. It would have been dangerous for the anglers to fish on Lake Mohave.

The teams of anglers found that the fishing near Park Moabi was good for some, but tough for others.

Greg Parker and Eric Wolsey put together a five-fish limit weighing 13.02 pounds to take first place. The team’s best fish was a largemouth bass that weighed 3.58 pounds.

Second place went to Danny Lloyd and Mike Miller. Their five-fish limit weighed 10.29 pounds, with their big fish, a largemouth, weighing 3.08 pounds.

Third place went to Dave Hilton who fished by himself. He also had a five-fish limit weighing in at 9.56 pounds.

Roger Miller and Brent Mason caught the largest bass of the tournament, a largemouth that weighed 3.74 pounds.

Anglers reported that they caught most of their fish on spinner baits, while some had success flipping plastic baits into vegetation.

The club’s next event – a fish-off – was held at Martinez Lake. Watch for those results and find out who won the club’s top honors on this year’s tournament trail.