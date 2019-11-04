OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Nov. 04
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Parker/Wolsey win KBC tourney on Colorado River

Greg Parker and Eric Wolsey won the recent Kingman Bass Club tournament on the Colorado River. (Photo by Search Engine Pro on Unsplash)

Greg Parker and Eric Wolsey won the recent Kingman Bass Club tournament on the Colorado River. (Photo by Search Engine Pro on Unsplash)

mugshot photo
By Don Martin
Originally Published: November 4, 2019 5:27 p.m.

The members of the Kingman Bass Club held their final regular season tournament of the year at Park Moabi on the Colorado River recently.

The one-day tournament was originally scheduled to be held at Lake Mohave, however, the tournament was moved to Park Moabi due to the weatherman forecasting high winds on that Colorado River impoundment.

Moving the tournament to the quieter waters of the Colorado River for safety reasons proved to be a good move.

In the morning the anglers had only light winds, but by mid-morning the winds came up as predicted. It would have been dangerous for the anglers to fish on Lake Mohave.

The teams of anglers found that the fishing near Park Moabi was good for some, but tough for others.

Greg Parker and Eric Wolsey put together a five-fish limit weighing 13.02 pounds to take first place. The team’s best fish was a largemouth bass that weighed 3.58 pounds.

Second place went to Danny Lloyd and Mike Miller. Their five-fish limit weighed 10.29 pounds, with their big fish, a largemouth, weighing 3.08 pounds.

Third place went to Dave Hilton who fished by himself. He also had a five-fish limit weighing in at 9.56 pounds.

Roger Miller and Brent Mason caught the largest bass of the tournament, a largemouth that weighed 3.74 pounds.

Anglers reported that they caught most of their fish on spinner baits, while some had success flipping plastic baits into vegetation.

The club’s next event – a fish-off – was held at Martinez Lake. Watch for those results and find out who won the club’s top honors on this year’s tournament trail.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Two-teams tie for top honors at KBC fishing tournament
Largemouth provide large haul
Loyd, Miller win at KBC tournament on the Parker Strip
Father, son win final KBC tourney of the year at Lake Havasu
Local youth anglers to represent county at state bass fishing tournament

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News