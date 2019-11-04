Rants and Raves | Nov. 5, 2019

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com.

Trump cornered ISIS leader al-Baghdadi – Congratulations President Trump. Lowest point in his career? The guy can’t stop winning. Hoax impeachment is all Democrats have left. Underestimated, he wisely, as in year’s past, didn’t inform politicians who would’ve leaked like a sieve endangering our soldiers.

Trump takes out al-Baghdadi – Thank you, Donald Trump. I never get tired of winning under your wise leadership. Case in point: 100-year-war between Turks and Kurds with no American plan, especially after the dismal Obama failures in Middle East.

Amtrak could cut Southwest Chief, ending passenger service to Kingman – If Kingman loses its now barely hanging-on train service, we lose yet another still functional east-to-west transportation option. While airplanes and interstate highways are wearing out, train tracks are still reasonably well maintained. Shame if we don’t support this train.

Ballpark boos for ‘shielded’ Trump – “Shielded,” AP? First, it’s the Secret Service’s duty to protect the POTUS. You see, if he’s killed, it’s a big mess for America. However, this POTUS goes everywhere including out to the press daily, recently to Chicago. He is fearless.

Wilderness Column: How Much is water worth? – Luis Vega. As usual, you are right on! I appreciate your expertise and common sense.

Kingman reflects after weekend of Street Drags – Was a great event. City and event planners need to get it together especially in terms of parking, though. It was a disaster being next to a residential area, with people just parking in front of nearby houses for blocks.

Golden Valley firefighters deploy to California wildfires – Stay safe, firefighters; prayers coming your way. Terrible fires; one surrounding the Reagan library in a beautiful area. Sadly, some liberals have expressed happiness that God will burn down the library? Stooping this low is a sad day in America.

Supervisors mull Second Amendment resolution – Other counties are trying to prevent gun violence. Our supervisors want to make this county, which already has more guns than most others in Arizona, a “sanctuary.” Say “bye” to better jobs – big companies want civilized locations!