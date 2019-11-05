OFFERS
Horoscopes | Nov. 6, 2019

Originally Published: November 5, 2019 5:31 p.m.

Birthdays: Emma Stone, 31; Ethan Hawke, 49; Maria Shriver, 64; Sally Field, 73.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t waste time trying to do the impossible when you are supposed to succeed by taking a different path. Go with the flow and doors will open.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The desire for change will grow, and the options you have to work with will diminish, giving you greater insight into what’s possible. Seize the moment, and funnel your energy where it counts the most.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Concentrate on what will make your life easier. Make a move in a direction that will make you feel good about yourself and your accomplishments.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): The power of expression will have an enormous effect on the people around you. Be cognizant of the words you choose, and you can enhance the flavor of the conversations that take place.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take on a challenge that will pump you up and prepare you for future competitions. Learn from experience, and remember what and who disappointed you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Nurture close relationships to avoid personal problems. The willingness to do your part to overcome controversy will make a difference in the outcome.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Explore the possibilities and opportunities that jar your enthusiasm. Eliminate responsibilities that no longer offer the rewards or satisfaction you desire.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Get serious about what you want, how you express yourself and who you associate with moving forward. Step things up a bit, and make things happen.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep an open mind, but don’t be gullible. Live up to your promises, and stand up for your rights.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Speak your mind, ask for what you want and play by the rules. Keeping the playing field equal will show your leadership ability and concern regarding doing what’s right.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take care of your physical and emotional well-being. Protect yourself from negativity.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Share your emotions with the person you know and trust to keep a secret. Make subtle changes that will help you help yourself as well as others.

