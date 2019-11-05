OFFERS
Kingman Cancer Care Unit Arts and Crafts Fair a staple in community

Kingmanites strolling through the 2018 Kingman Cancer Care Unit Arts and Crafts (Courtesy photo)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: November 5, 2019 6:35 p.m.

KINGMAN – It is hard to get an easy feel-good story from Janet Watson, former mayor of Kingman and the longtime leader of the Kingman Cancer Care Unit, the organization behind the event.

“We came up with the fair because there was nowhere to shop,” Watson said. This is true – to a degree – but it doesn’t tell the real story of a local nonprofit which provides financial support to cancer patients and their families since 1975 (bills, medical expenses, wheelchairs and transportation).

With decades of tradition, the annual Kingman Cancer Care Unit Arts and Crafts Fair still remains a holiday shopping staple in the community. Come to Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9 or 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10 to kick start your holiday errands.

“I’m guesstimating a hundred vendors,” Watson said – holiday ornaments, wreaths, art, leather and stone items, candles, jewelry, scarfs, hats, furniture, baked goods, pottery, you name it.

“It will be hard to leave without something,” she warns because each year she put a $100 note in her pocket planning on putting caps on her spending, and each year she fails. “There are beautiful toys and irresistible children clothes. I guarantee you, if you have a baby, nieces or nephews, there will be things you won’t be able to resist.”

At the same time, Watson observed that women tend to come without young children, which means they are doing serious Christmas shopping – the one not to by ruined by a crying toddler.

Admission is free, but the parking will be $3 in cash. Some booths will accept credit cards, but many operate on the cash only basis. The vendors keep the profit from whatever they sell. They pay for the booth and the price is pretty modest for two days of trade, the range being $80 to $125 for prime locations. The booths will be located both inside and outside, where the food vendors will stand.

Janet Watson, right, and Carly Sena hold tickets to the Kingman Cancer Care Unit Arts and Crafts Fair. (Courtesy photo)

“This event helps to start to Holiday season,” said Mohave County Fairgrounds Manager Tim Woods who helped the Kingman Cancer Care Unit to obtain the Fairgrounds permission to use it at no cost this year. “Well, this group is pretty amazing,” he added as if to explain why the Fairgrounds voided the fee.

The event remains the biggest arts and crafts fair in Northwestern Arizona, not mentioning that it is the Kingman Cancer Care Unit’s main fundraiser. Its gains amount to 30-40% of their yearly budget.

“We don’t really do the count,” Watson said, “but sometimes it’s so thick with people that it is hard to move.”

There will be drawing with generous cash prizes, game tickets (Arizona Cardinals, Phoenix Suns and Arizona Diamondbacks) and gift baskets.

“We draw two tickets right on Saturday morning when the event starts,” Watson said. “They are $100 each.”

Seventy-five percent of the vendors are locals, such as well-known local artist Doris Lightwine who each year donates an original painting and has her own booth.

“At 1 p.m. on Saturday we will have a presentation of a special donation from some very cool kids,” Watson cannot tell anything more because it is a surprise.

The weather is expected to be around 75 degrees and no major wind is expected. The sponsors are KRMS, UPS, Pepsi and many local businesses. To learn more about the Kingman Cancer Care Unit and learn about their other events, visit their website at https://kingmancancercareunit.com/about/.

