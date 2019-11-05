OFFERS
Kingman woman donates $31K to MCSO K-9 Foundation

Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 Foundation President John Sanchelli, left, stands with Kingman resident Miss Marcia M. Peterson and Sheriff Doug Schuster at the main Sheriff’s Office in Kingman. Peterson donated more than $31,000 to the K-9 Foundation to be used for the purchase of new K-9s and other expenses. (Photo by Butch Meriwether/The Daily Miner)

Butch Meriwether, For the Miner
Originally Published: November 5, 2019 5:23 p.m.

Kingman resident Miss Marcia M. Peterson donated a substantial amount to the Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 Foundation on Nov. 4, 2019.

During the presentation of the check that occurred at the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office in Kingman, Miss Peterson received a plaque from the K-9 Foundation for her generous donation.

Peterson donated more than $31,000 to the K-9 Foundation to be used for the purchase of new K-9s and other expenses.

Peterson was also presented a certificate of appreciation from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. The certificate of appreciation reads as follows: “This award is in recognition of the tremendous support Miss Marcia M. Peterson has shown towards the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Division. Her most generous donation will greatly assist us with the current and future needs of our program. Miss Peterson is the highest sole contributor to date and her selfless generosity is deserving of respect and admiration. As Sheriff of Mohave County, I am most thankful for this kind and generous gesture and am pleased to present Miss Peterson with this Sheriff’s Award.”

The Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 Foundation has a continuing need for donations for their ongoing effort to help support the MCSO K-9 Program.

The K-9 program receives no funding from the State of Arizona, Mohave County or the Sheriff’s Office. It operates solely on donations from businesses and concerned citizens.

“Every month, we pay for their food, their vet bills, and equipment needed such as vests and booties for their feet in the hot weather,” said Mohave County K-9 Foundation President John Sanchelli. “Can’t send them out to track someone in bare feet. We have to keep the guys working since the work they do benefits the entire community and helps keep all of us a little safer.”

As part of continued fundraising efforts, the foundation partners with individuals and businesses and has started a Go Fund Me account that can be accessed at https://www.gofundme.com/mohave-county-sheriff039s-office-k9s. The foundation also maintains a website at https://mcsk9f.com and people can donate there by using the “donate” button.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 Foundation is a non-profit organization and donations are a tax-deductible contribution.

For more information about the Foundation, to host a fundraiser, or donate call Sanchelli at 651-270-0920.

