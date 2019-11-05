OFFERS
Navigating Kingman’s flashing traffic signals

The intersection of Andy Devine Avenue and N. Fourth Street seems to be a source of confusion for some drivers when traffic signals blink yellow and red with the passing of a train. (File photo/Daily Miner)

By Travis Rains
Originally Published: November 5, 2019 6:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – The intersection of Andy Devine Avenue and N. Fourth Street seems to be a source of confusion for some drivers when traffic signals blink yellow and red with the passing of a train.

While it’s not true of all drivers, Kingmanites are likely to have witnessed a vehicle whose operator is unsure of how to progress through the blinking lights. The Arizona Driver License Manual sheds some light on the issue with a brief but concise explanation. For those who are new to the road or passing through Kingman and unfamiliar with locomotive crossings, the proper course of action at these lights is perhaps simpler than one would expect.

Red means stop, yellow means caution and, of course, green means go. No surprises there. However, drivers should take different action when those yellow and red lights are blinking.

The manual states that a flashing red light should be treated the same as a stop sign.

Drivers should come to a full stop before proceeding with caution once the roadway is clear.

For the intersection in question, those red lights flash at drivers coming from N. Fourth St when there is a train.

Chief Bob DeVries of the Kingman Police Department provided some additional insight into the matter. He said lights flash in the area in order to keep the heaviest traffic flow moving while a train passes through.

“If it’s just flashing red, the drivers have to come to a complete stop and then they can proceed once the roadway is clear and they can do so safely,” he said.

If all signals at an intersection are flashing red, motorists should treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

Flashing yellow lights, which greet drivers heading along Andy Devine Avenue while a train passes through, do not require motorists to stop, the manual explains. Instead, drivers should slow down and proceed with caution so long as the roadway is clear.

“If it’s flashing yellow, proceed with caution,” the chief said. “But obviously you need to be alert to other drivers’ actions.”

