Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Nov. 05
76.0°
Unofficial results: $35 million school bond earns 'no' vote

As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 63% of voters in the Kingman Unified School District voted no on a proposed $35 million school bond and 36% voted yes. (Daily Miner file photo)

As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 63% of voters in the Kingman Unified School District voted no on a proposed $35 million school bond and 36% voted yes. (Daily Miner file photo)

By The Daily Miner
Originally Published: November 5, 2019 8:13 p.m.

KINGMAN – Voters in the Kingman Unified School District aren’t on board with a proposed $35 million school bond as 63% voted no and 36% voted yes, based on unofficial results.

The vote count as of 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 had 7,806 voters not in favor of the bond, while 4,498 were in favor via arizona.totalvote.com.

KUSD’s Governing Board slated the special election for the bond that would help bring Palo Christi school back into a fully functioning building, update HVAC units, add a digital entry system, purchase 10 new buses and renovate La Senita school.

“KUSD was part of the recession and the state has taken $17 million over the last eight years out of our budget and basically because of that we are behind in several areas,” explained Ahron Sherman, KUSD finance director in a Sept. 3 Daily Miner article.

From the bond, $17 million would go toward the refurbishment of Palo Christi and $1 million would be for refurbishment of La Senita. Another $14 million would go to HVAC upgrades throughout the district, while $2 million would be spent for the key fob system and $1 million for 10 new buses.

Of the $1 million La Senita would receive, $500,000 would go toward maintenance-related items and the other half for technology needs, Sherman said.

This story will be updated as soon as new results are available.

Contact
