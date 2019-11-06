VIDEO: Dog dies after being rescued from mine
Latest Update on Fred: It is with a heavy heart that we announce that Fred passed away this morning around 4 a.m. His starvation was so severe, his kidneys were not responding to treatment and he was unable to produce any urine. ASPCA starvation guidelines were followed, but his case was extremely severe with a low chance of survival. Based on his X-rays and boney remodeling of his hips joints, he was in his senior years.
We were happy he was able to spend his last night in a warm place with loving arms. We have received enough donations throughout the night to cover his medical costs so thank you to all that donated. Thank you to all the rescuers for your hard work and dedication.
Earlier: The Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue division says the dog, named Fred, is in critical condition, "extremely dehydrated with extensive injuries to his mouth and head, but no broken bones."
"He has minimal reflexes but with fluids he is trying to perk up. Blood work has shown an extensive infection and kidney failure, and extreme electrolyte abnormalities most likely associated with dehydration," the group said on its Facebook page.
The group is seeking donations for Fred's continued care. To help, call the clinic at 928-692-5266, or make a tax-deductible donation online through PayPal at www.lowcostspayneuteraz.org under the HSMC tab.
Tuesday: The fortunes of one canine took a drastic turn on Tuesday morning.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, a geologist working in a remote area north of Lake Havasu City happened to come across a dog who had fallen into a mine shaft. The geologist said the dog was alive but wasn’t moving, and he could not get to it.
Mohave County Search and Rescue responded to the scene, along with Animal Control Officers, and a technical rope rescue team entered the mine shaft and managed to bring the dog back to the surface.
According to Animal Control, the dog is an intact male shepherd-mix, about 7 years old, with dark brown and tan coloring. No microchip was able to be located.
Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue.
