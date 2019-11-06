OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Nov. 07
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

VIDEO: Dog dies after being rescued from mine

The fortunes of one canine took a drastic turn for the better on Tuesday morning.

The fortunes of one canine took a drastic turn for the better on Tuesday morning.

Originally Published: November 6, 2019 9:13 a.m.

Post by MohaveCountySheriffsOfficeSearchandRescue.

*** UPDATE ON FRED from Low Cost Spay... - Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue by MohaveCountySheriffsOfficeSearchandRescue

Latest Update on Fred: It is with a heavy heart that we announce that Fred passed away this morning around 4 a.m. His starvation was so severe, his kidneys were not responding to treatment and he was unable to produce any urine. ASPCA starvation guidelines were followed, but his case was extremely severe with a low chance of survival. Based on his X-rays and boney remodeling of his hips joints, he was in his senior years.

We were happy he was able to spend his last night in a warm place with loving arms. We have received enough donations throughout the night to cover his medical costs so thank you to all that donated. Thank you to all the rescuers for your hard work and dedication.

Earlier: The Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue division says the dog, named Fred, is in critical condition, "extremely dehydrated with extensive injuries to his mouth and head, but no broken bones."

"He has minimal reflexes but with fluids he is trying to perk up. Blood work has shown an extensive infection and kidney failure, and extreme electrolyte abnormalities most likely associated with dehydration," the group said on its Facebook page.

The group is seeking donations for Fred's continued care. To help, call the clinic at 928-692-5266, or make a tax-deductible donation online through PayPal at www.lowcostspayneuteraz.org under the HSMC tab.

Tuesday: The fortunes of one canine took a drastic turn on Tuesday morning.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, a geologist working in a remote area north of Lake Havasu City happened to come across a dog who had fallen into a mine shaft. The geologist said the dog was alive but wasn’t moving, and he could not get to it.

Mohave County Search and Rescue responded to the scene, along with Animal Control Officers, and a technical rope rescue team entered the mine shaft and managed to bring the dog back to the surface.

According to Animal Control, the dog is an intact male shepherd-mix, about 7 years old, with dark brown and tan coloring. No microchip was able to be located.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Game & Fish comes to the rescue, saves tortoise
Man rescued from Arizona mine lucky to survive fall, snakes
Arizona man rescued from mine plans to keep hunting for gold
Learn why there’s no need to get lost in the desert
Strange News: Baby otter rescued from Phoenix canal, nursed back to health (video)

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News