Horoscopes | Nov. 7, 2019

Birthdays: Lorde, 23; Adam DeVine, 36; David Guetta, 52; Joni Mitchell, 76.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Have a garage sale or make a donation to your favorite charity. Make plans with the person or people you want to spend time with as you move forward.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Leave nothing to chance. Someone will be eager to take over or steal your ideas if you are too accommodating.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): An opportunity will surface if you take the initiative to follow a path that has merit and supports your beliefs. Check your motives and build your own fortress instead of choosing to join someone else’s dream.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): A partnership is favored. Children and seniors will offer an innocent – but valid – point of view.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Personal improvements should be where you focus your time and energy. Price match and barter if you don’t want to be shortchanged.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take a practical approach, and be clear about what you are willing to do and willing to tolerate. If you want positive change to unfold, call the shots.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Put more time into research, and do things right the first time. Be transparent regarding your intentions.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Truth, honesty and doing your best matters. Listen to those who have always had your back, and walk away from waste and excess.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Step away from drama or anyone trying to drag you into something that isn’t your favored choice. Stay focused and busy trying to do and be your best.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Intelligence, fortitude, creativity and common sense will help you reach the level of success you are striving for. Exercise your right to challenge and hold accountable those who lack the moral fiber required to be in critical positions.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Do whatever is necessary to maintain balance and integrity. Align yourself with people who are there for the benefit of mankind and looking for ways to make the world we live in a better place.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Personal and emotional uncertainty will surface if you overanalyze situations or let drama take over and spread infectiously through you and those around you. Be part of the solution, not the problem.