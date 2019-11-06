Mohave County will allocate $20K for 2020 Census

KINGMAN – The Census 2020 Complete Count Committee came up with a budget and requested financial support from the Mohave County Board of Supervisors Monday, Nov. 4.

After discussion, the requested $20,000 was granted, with Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 3 being the only one voting against.

County Assessor Jeanne Kentch, who requested the money on behalf of the census committee, spoke about the need for producing promotional items, such as banners, signs, car magnets and other giveaways.



“We are being very conservative in terms of spending, but if we want to reach communities such as Colorado City, we need money for gas,” she argued.

To this, Johnson pointed out the committee members are volunteers and he was not aware they would require that their travel expenses and per diem be covered. And when it comes to print-outs, why can’t they print whatever they need at the county’s office?, he asked.

When Supervisor Jean Bishop of District 4 expressed her disappointment that the committee people and the promotional materials are nowhere to be seen, Kentch admitted the cities – for example, Bullhead City, which allocated $200,000 toward the census – are a few months ahead in terms of the census preparation.

“Why can’t we piggyback on some of our partners,” asked Chairwoman Hildy Angius of District 2. “They printed out a lot of things. And those materials are generic, right?”

Angius was also sure, she said, that the state promised to cover all of the costs of the census. However, Kentch said that she doesn’t believes that is the case.

Kentch said the county profits when people are counted.

“But we make $250 per each counted person,” she reminded. “So it is worth for us a little investment. Think about how much each uncounted person will cost us.”

There will be no doubling, she promised, adding that the group is in touch with other committees and everybody is determined to work together. She said the committee members are coming to Kingman each month from all over the county and are not being reimbursed – all so the audience can watch the committee meeting online from the County Administration Building. At the same time, reaching Colorado City takes mileage and there is a lot of county space to be covered that cities will not take care of.

“Twenty thousand is a nominal amount for the Herculean task,” decided Angius at the end. “I guess we have to show we are in it as well,” she said.

All supervisors except Johnson approved of the motion.