Obituary Notice | Paul Gilbert Johnson
Originally Published: November 6, 2019 5:55 p.m.
Paul Gilbert Johnson was born Nov. 3, 1958 in Lynwood, California and passed away Oct. 18, 2019 in Kingman, Arizona at the age of 60. Services will be held Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at Sutton Memorial Funeral Home at 10 a.m.
