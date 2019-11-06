Snip and Tuck provides assistance to pet owners in need

When Connie Allen was little, all she wanted was be a veterinarian. But when she saw the great number of dogs and cats that were being euthanized, she decided she could best help those animals by shifting her efforts and service to the community.



Upon realizing how many dumped, abandoned, unwanted and abused dogs and cats fill rescues and shelters, Allen decided to help those animals by addressing what she sees as the root of the issue.

Snip and Tuck, Inc., 417 S. Kirkland Road, Suite 1034 in Golden Valley, is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that came into being in September and raises funds for spaying and neutering pets for low-income veterans, seniors and anyone else who can’t afford the procedure.

“They’re the ones that can least afford to have them spayed or neutered,” Allen said, while also noting there are local programs and businesses that provide services at a discounted price. “But sometimes when you get in a financial bind in life, and all of us have been there once or twice, you need some help. That’s why we’re here.”

After witnessing the number of animals housed at shelters and rescues through her volunteer work, Allen believed “something really big needed to happen.”

“For me, there should be a main focus on trying to prevent this from happening,” she said, noting she believes there are more animals needing homes than there are responsible pet owners. “For me, it had to be my main focus just to raise money to spay and neuter the pets of those that can’t afford it. So I started Snip and Tuck.”

The spaying or neutering of an animal can cost between $30 and $90, Allen said. That price is just too high for some. Snip and Tuck lends a hand to those persons and their animals by providing them with vouchers for the aforementioned procedures at Low Cost Spay and Neuter, which Allen said does “great work.”

“If we spay one cat that’s running lose or a pet of someone who can’t afford it, we have prevented that many kittens and generations from being born, of which 65% to 75% of all will get dumped, abused, abandoned or end up in shelters,” Allen said.

According to her research, which was compiled by finding information on the internet, fact-checking and speaking with local animal advocate groups, one “unspayed” cat lead to the birth of up to 420,000 kittens within a six-year period. For dogs, her estimated figure was 67,000 puppies within a seven-year period.

“Those of us who fight for this cause, we’re all animal lovers,” Allen said. “And there will always be those who say you should never spay and neuter … and that’s all great. I think if you don’t have to spay your dog, that’s wonderful. But when you stop the problem of over 4 million dogs and cats being euthanized every year (nationally) because no one wants them, then it makes sense to not spay or neuter your animal because that overpopulation is under control.”

Eligibility for vouchers is determined on a case-by-case basis, taking into account the need and the standard low-income level.

“Snip and Tuck and its had working, loving volunteers are going to do everything in their power to spread this news and raise money to pay for the spaying and neutering of dogs and cats for people who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford it,” Allen said. “Unfortunately, we realize that we will never be able to stop it all, but it takes all of us working together to hopefully put a huge dent in this problem.’

For more information on or to volunteer with Snip and Tuck, call 928-727-0068 or go to https://snipandtuck.org/.