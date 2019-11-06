Update | Voters reject $35 million school bond

KINGMAN – Based on early results, voters in the Kingman Unified School District aren’t on board with a proposed $35 million school bond as 63% have voted no and 36% have voted yes.

As of noon on Nov. 6, the vote, with 12,304 votes tallied, 7,806 voters rejected the bond, while 4,498 voted in favor of the bond initiative.

According to the Mohave County Elections Office, there were 184 mail drop-off ballots and 115 replacement ballots received for a total of 299. This was a mail ballot election.

KUSD’s Governing Board slated the special election for the bond that would help bring Palo Christi school back into a fully functioning building, update HVAC units, add a digital entry system, purchase 10 new buses and renovate La Senita school.

“At this point we’ll work with the board on a contingency plan for Palo Christi, because that’s a pretty big expense that we could not absorb," said KUSD Superintendent Gretchen Dorner. “But as far as the other components of the grant, we cannot leave our schools without proper heating and cooling. We do not have the money from the state that we were supposed to have to cover those things, but we are talking with energy management companies and some other sources to look at other avenues.”

From the bond, $17 million would have gone toward the refurbishment of Palo Christi and $1 million would be for refurbishment of La Senita. Another $14 million would go to HVAC upgrades throughout the district, while $2 million would be spent for the key fob system and $1 million for 10 new buses.

Of the $1 million La Senita would receive, $500,000 would go toward maintenance-related items and the other half for technology needs, Sherman said.

If the bond was approved, the tax-impact would have been about $56.41 a year on a $100,000 home.

The next tally of unofficial results are expected to be released, Nov. 12 or 13, according to the Mohave County Elections Office.

This story will be updated once new figures are received.