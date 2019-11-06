OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Nov. 07
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Update | Voters reject $35 million school bond

Kingman voters rejected a $35 million school bond proposal on Tuesday. Part of the money would have been used to refurbish the Palo Christi school, shown above. (Daily Miner photo)

Kingman voters rejected a $35 million school bond proposal on Tuesday. Part of the money would have been used to refurbish the Palo Christi school, shown above. (Daily Miner photo)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Miner
Originally Published: November 6, 2019 5:41 p.m.

KINGMAN – Based on early results, voters in the Kingman Unified School District aren’t on board with a proposed $35 million school bond as 63% have voted no and 36% have voted yes.

As of noon on Nov. 6, the vote, with 12,304 votes tallied, 7,806 voters rejected the bond, while 4,498 voted in favor of the bond initiative.

According to the Mohave County Elections Office, there were 184 mail drop-off ballots and 115 replacement ballots received for a total of 299. This was a mail ballot election.

KUSD’s Governing Board slated the special election for the bond that would help bring Palo Christi school back into a fully functioning building, update HVAC units, add a digital entry system, purchase 10 new buses and renovate La Senita school.

“At this point we’ll work with the board on a contingency plan for Palo Christi, because that’s a pretty big expense that we could not absorb," said KUSD Superintendent Gretchen Dorner. “But as far as the other components of the grant, we cannot leave our schools without proper heating and cooling. We do not have the money from the state that we were supposed to have to cover those things, but we are talking with energy management companies and some other sources to look at other avenues.”

From the bond, $17 million would have gone toward the refurbishment of Palo Christi and $1 million would be for refurbishment of La Senita. Another $14 million would go to HVAC upgrades throughout the district, while $2 million would be spent for the key fob system and $1 million for 10 new buses.

Of the $1 million La Senita would receive, $500,000 would go toward maintenance-related items and the other half for technology needs, Sherman said.

If the bond was approved, the tax-impact would have been about $56.41 a year on a $100,000 home.

The next tally of unofficial results are expected to be released, Nov. 12 or 13, according to the Mohave County Elections Office.

This story will be updated once new figures are received.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Miner Editorial | KUSD must search for other options after voters reject school bond
Unofficial results: $35 million school bond earns 'no' vote
$35 million school bond on Nov. 5 ballot
Our View: Vote yes on KUSD school bond
Committee not in support of KUSD’s $35 million bond

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News