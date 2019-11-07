City creates educational census webpage
KINGMAN – The City of Kingman has created a page on its website that provides additional information on the 2020 Census for those who still have questions.
The information can be accessed by going to https://www.cityofkingman.gov/government/2020-census. Included are ways people can respond (phone, online and mail-in) and questions asked in the census. There are seven questions in total.
∙ How many people are living or staying at your home on April 1, 2020?
∙ Whether the home is owned or rented
∙ About the sex of each person in your home
∙ About the age of each person in your home
∙ About the race of each person in your home
∙ About whether a person in your home is of Hispanic, Latino or Spanish origin
∙ About the relationship of each person in your home
To learn more about the census, get involved or have a speaker come and teach a group about the census, contact City Planner Sylvia Shaffer at 928-753-8131.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
