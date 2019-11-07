OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Nov. 08
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Come salute Veterans Saturday

The 17th annual Veterans Day Parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, at Fifth Street and proceeding west on Beale Street to First Street. (Daily Miner file photo)

The 17th annual Veterans Day Parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, at Fifth Street and proceeding west on Beale Street to First Street. (Daily Miner file photo)

By The Daily Miner
Originally Published: November 7, 2019 5:41 p.m.

KINGMAN – The brave men and women who serve our country deserve to be honored no matter what, but there is one day that is dedicated solely to them – Veterans Day.

The 17th annual Veterans Day Parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, at Fifth Street and proceeding west on Beale Street to First Street.

The theme this year is “Navy,” honoring the United States Navy. The parade plans to honors any local Navy veterans for their service along with many others.

The Young Marines will carry their banner to lead the parade, followed by Cub Scout Pack 66 and the Grand Marshall, who will be 94-year old Navy veteran Robert Puphal. He will be wearing his “Navy whites” for the first time since 1946.

Kingman’s Veterans Day Parade was started 16 years ago by VFW Post 10836 in Butler and marched down Northern Avenue until Dave Stafford moved it downtown where children’s games, music and vendors are set up at Locomotive Park.

For more information, visit http://www.kingmanvetparade.org/.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Veterans Day Parade takes work to honor America’s military forces
Participants sought for Veterans Day Parade Nov. 10
End of Vietnam War is the theme at Kingman veterans parade
Veterans Day Briefs
For Kingman area veterans, another parade, flag-raising planned

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News