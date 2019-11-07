OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Nov. 08
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

HIV clinic and seminar coming to Kingman

A truck offering free HIV tests in Berkley, California, 2012. (Photo by Dcoetzee via Wikimedia Commons, cc-by-sa-2.0, bit.ly/2Q7cqIjbit.ly/2)

A truck offering free HIV tests in Berkley, California, 2012. (Photo by Dcoetzee via Wikimedia Commons, cc-by-sa-2.0, bit.ly/2Q7cqIjbit.ly/2)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: November 7, 2019 5:54 p.m.

KINGMAN – The “And Then” Initiative is partnering with North Country Healthcare, 1510 Stockton Hill Road, in bringing Kingman the inaugural Mohave County Know Your Status November HIV Clinic and Seminar.

The event will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the KGMN studios at 812 E. Beale St.

“All individuals 13 and older are welcome to attend though the space is very limited,” said the host, Mohave LGBTQ+Pride, a nonprofit supporting the LGBTQ community and its allies. “The test takes about 20 minutes. This is a free clinic and there is absolutely no cost or any obligation to attend though donations to ‘And Then’ are appreciated.”

Organizers suggest to RSVP to give them an idea of how many people will be attending. If you do not feel comfortable giving your RSVP online, you are still welcome to show up. Learn about treatment, prevention and common misconceptions associated with HIV. For more information about the organization, visit: www.AndThenInitiative.org and www.NorthCountryHealthcare.org/locations/kingman/.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

North Country HealthCare expands operations at Kingman facility
KRMC seminar focuses on radiation exposure
Dietician plans talk on nutrition concerns
A lack of inclusive sex education in Arizona could cause a rise in HIV/AIDS diagnoses
Arizona governor signs repeal of HIV/AIDS instruction law

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News