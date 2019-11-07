HIV clinic and seminar coming to Kingman
KINGMAN – The “And Then” Initiative is partnering with North Country Healthcare, 1510 Stockton Hill Road, in bringing Kingman the inaugural Mohave County Know Your Status November HIV Clinic and Seminar.
The event will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the KGMN studios at 812 E. Beale St.
“All individuals 13 and older are welcome to attend though the space is very limited,” said the host, Mohave LGBTQ+Pride, a nonprofit supporting the LGBTQ community and its allies. “The test takes about 20 minutes. This is a free clinic and there is absolutely no cost or any obligation to attend though donations to ‘And Then’ are appreciated.”
Organizers suggest to RSVP to give them an idea of how many people will be attending. If you do not feel comfortable giving your RSVP online, you are still welcome to show up. Learn about treatment, prevention and common misconceptions associated with HIV. For more information about the organization, visit: www.AndThenInitiative.org and www.NorthCountryHealthcare.org/locations/kingman/.
