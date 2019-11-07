Horoscopes | Nov. 8, 2019

Birthdays: Jack Osbourne, 34; Parker Posey, 51; Courtney Thorne-Smith, 52; Bonnie Raitt, 70.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Put time aside to move your body and to nourish it properly. It will rejuvenate you and give you the added push you need to explore new avenues.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It’s essential to follow through with your plans and learn from every experience. Expand your mind, and it will encourage you to head in new directions.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Ask questions to find out where you stand, assess your current personal situation and ask yourself what’s best for you. Times are changing, and it’s time to rethink your course of action.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Keep busy, finish what you start and mull over anything that upsets you before you decide to react. Pick your words wisely, and choose to offer encouragement over criticism.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Put more time into self-improvement and personal growth.Think less and do more to make your life better.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Do your part to make improvements that will benefit you as well as everyone around you. Show compassion when dealing with friends and family.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You need to get out more and experience life and love. Expand your interests.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Make plans to do something you’ve never done, or get together with someone you find interesting and unique. A partnership looks promising.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Blow off steam. Take on a challenge that requires you to use your muscles and intelligence to master skills that will add to your well-being, strength, courage and integrity.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Let your intuition lead the way. The changes you make now will have a profound impact on the way you live and to the people who remain in your sphere.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’ll have to rely on your ability to get things done. Take the time and control the process and the outcome.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take better care of yourself and the ones you love. Proper diet, plenty of exercise and sticking close to home and the people you love most are preferred.