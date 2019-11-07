OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Nov. 08
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Las Vegas weighs law to make sleeping on the streets illegal

The City of Las Vegas is considering a law that would make it illegal to sleep on the streets. (Photo by Mike Russell, cc-by-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/34E4wKl)

The City of Las Vegas is considering a law that would make it illegal to sleep on the streets. (Photo by Mike Russell, cc-by-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/34E4wKl)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 7, 2019 3:41 p.m.

LAS VEGAS – Facing protests about a “war on the poor,” Las Vegas officials were considering a law Wednesday that would make it illegal to sleep on the streets when beds are available at established shelters.

The measure makes Las Vegas the latest city in the U.S. West – from San Francisco and Seattle to Honolulu and Salt Lake City – to consider new laws to deal with complaints about homelessness. The Vegas proposal has drawn criticism from several Democratic presidential candidates.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled last year that it’s unconstitutional to prosecute people from sleeping in public places when there aren’t enough shelter beds. City Attorney Brad Jerbic said he intentionally wrote the measure to say “if beds are available” after the ruling struck down a camping ban from Boise, Idaho.

About 100 people rallied outside City Hall ahead of a contentious public hearing and planned City Council vote on whether to make it a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine for sleeping or camping in public areas.

“It’s criminalizing the homeless,” said Rev. Leonard Jackson, associate pastor of First African Methodist Episcopal Church in North Las Vegas and director of the regional Faith Organizing Alliance.

Protesters chanted, “The war on the poor has got to go,” later taking their demonstration into the council meeting.

Business interests support the measure to deal with complaints about people sleeping in office doorways and leaving trash and human waste on streets and alleys. It would apply to the city’s downtown urban core, not the tourist-heavy Las Vegas Strip, which is overseen by a different jurisdiction.

Speakers at the meeting were overwhelmingly opposed.

“If we can build stadiums, then we can build housing for the homeless,” George Allen, a self-described “working homeless” home-care worker, told the council.

Allen was referring to a $2 billion, 65,000-seat football stadium set to open next year for the relocated Oakland Raiders. Taxpayers are contributing $750 million to the project through hotel room taxes.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman, who sponsored the anti-camping measure, tamped down audience outbursts with warnings and ordered several people removed for repeated disruptions. She limited public comments to one minute and said a vote by the seven-member council would come late in the day.

Jerbic, the city attorney, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal last month that there will be “plans to always have a certain number of beds available” for the homeless.

City officials report spending more than $35 million on homeless-related services last year, including outreach, fire, police and community services.

The camping ban proposal has drawn opposition from Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Tom Steyer and Julian Castro. Castro, a former U.S. Housing and Urban Development secretary, attended an Oct. 2 protest against the proposed ordinance.

Michael McDonald, head of the Nevada Republican Party, accused the Democrats of “pandering to Las Vegans” and “advocating for the homeless to continue suffering on our streets.” He said the proposal requires warnings and offering transportation to a shelter with an available bed before a person would get cited.

An annual survey taken one night in January counted more than 5,500 people on the streets in Las Vegas and surrounding cities and county property. Officials estimate that more than 14,000 people are homeless in and around Las Vegas at some point during the year.

The Review-Journal has tallied about 2,000 beds plus an open-air, 24/7 courtyard offered by the city where officials say more than 300 people stay on any given night. It has 220 sleeping mats.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

As West Coast fights homelessness, kindness is contentious
Leaving California to the Homeless
Homelesss shelter topic of meeting
Cornerstone proceeds with homeless shelter plans
Study: Homeless vets need shelter

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News