Letter | Kudos to Candy Crawl sponsors
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Public Outreach Program (POP) would like to express our gratitude to the organizations, volunteers and our community for supporting our Second Annual Candy Crawl.
This event was created for our community to have a safe place to Trick-or-Treat and to get to know first responders in a positive light. POP was created to educate our communities youth and bridge the gap between first responders and the people they serve. One of our main objectives is to teach our youth the role of each first responder and how they keep our community safe. Along with this we teach proper use of 911 and personal safety. We offer Child Safe Kits and distribute them throughout the schools during our presentations and they are also available at the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. A special thank you to the following for sponsoring this event:
• Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club
• Taco Bell #2083
• Riverside Resort & Casino - Laughlin, NV
• Arizona Sommers Heating & Cooling
• Masonry & More Concrete - Lake Havasu City
• 66 Auto Sales
• Kingman Party Rentals
• Upton Pines Hidden Bed & Breakfast
• Kingman Regional Medical Center
• Dot Foods
• Walmart
• Frozen Yogurt Island
• Mohave County Deputies Association
• Mohave County Sheriff’s Office K9 Foundation
• Kingman Area Meth Coalition
• American Woodmark
• Praxair
• Brian Brown at Desert Dream Studio
• B • ill Burros Pro Sound DJ
• Kurt & Marla Duncan
• Mike & Kenna Gannuscio at Double R Hay & Feed
• Golden Valley Dollar General Employees
• Ralph McKie
Thank you,
