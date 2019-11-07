Letter | Kudos to Candy Crawl sponsors

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Public Outreach Program (POP) would like to express our gratitude to the organizations, volunteers and our community for supporting our Second Annual Candy Crawl.

This event was created for our community to have a safe place to Trick-or-Treat and to get to know first responders in a positive light. POP was created to educate our communities youth and bridge the gap between first responders and the people they serve. One of our main objectives is to teach our youth the role of each first responder and how they keep our community safe. Along with this we teach proper use of 911 and personal safety. We offer Child Safe Kits and distribute them throughout the schools during our presentations and they are also available at the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. A special thank you to the following for sponsoring this event:

Thank you,