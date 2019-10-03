OFFERS
Alexander Van Muchow enters not-guilty pleas at arraignment

On Oct. 3, 2019, NACFD firefighter Alexander Van Muchow, 29, was arrested after law enforcement conducted a search in the 3900 block of Walleck Ranch Drive and discovered approximately 40 pounds of raw DMT product located inside the residence, and was actively being processed at the time the search warrant was executed. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

By Travis Rains
Originally Published: November 8, 2019 2:32 p.m.

KINGMAN – Alexander Van Muchow, charged with numerous felony counts related to drug possession and manufacturing, entered not guilty pleas during his arraignment Thursday, Oct. 7.

Muchow, 29 of Kingman, was arrested Oct. 4 by detectives with the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team. MAGNET detectives, with the assistance of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division, Kingman Police Department’s EOD/HAZMAT team, Department of Homeland Security (HSI) and the United States Postal Inspector’s office executed a search warrant at an address in the 3900 block of Walleck Ranch Drive.

During the execution of the search warrant, detectives say they located an alleged active clandestine laboratory. The residence had equipment and chemicals to produce and manufacture dimethyltryptamine (DMT), lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), mescaline and psilocybin mushrooms, law enforcement wrote in a press release.

Law enforcement also reported that about 40 pounds of raw DMT product was located inside the residence and was actively being processed at that time the search warrant was being executed, approximately 100 LSD tabs, over one pound of psilocybin mushrooms and well over 100 Peyote and San Pedro cacti in different stages of growth and processing.

Muchow was arraigned Thursday on two cases. The first alleges possession of dangerous drugs for sale, a Class 2 felony. The second case, according to court documents, alleges 11 charges that include multiple counts of manufacturing dangerous drugs, possession of chemicals and equipment to manufacture dangerous drugs and possession of dangerous drugs for sale.

Van Muchow has a pretrial conference set in his cases for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 16.

