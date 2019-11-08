OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Nov. 09
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Colorado beats Arizona State in Shanghai

Rob Edwards tallied 20 points during Arizona State's 81-71 season-opening loss to Colorado in Shanghai. (Photo courtesy of Sun Devil Athletics)

Rob Edwards tallied 20 points during Arizona State's 81-71 season-opening loss to Colorado in Shanghai. (Photo courtesy of Sun Devil Athletics)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 8, 2019 11:04 p.m.

McKinley Wright IV scored 17 points, Tyler Bey had 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Colorado pulled away to beat short-handed Arizona State 81-71 in Shanghai on Saturday.

The Sun Devils and Buffaloes opened the season in Shanghai for the fifth year of the Pac-12's Global Initiative. Though they're conference teams, the game did not count in the Pac-12 standings.

Arizona State was at a disadvantage before it ever started, playing without forwards Romello White and Taeshon Cherry for violating team rules prior to the China trip.

Colorado took advantage by working the ball inside and getting to the rim early while building a 17-point lead.

The Sun Devils revved up their transition game during a big second-half run to tie it, but Colorado pulled away over the final 6½ minutes.

Wright finished with seven assists and five rebounds.

Arizona State's Remy Martin had 23 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Rob Edwards added 20 points.

Exploiting Arizona State's lack of inside presence, the Buffaloes went on a 15-3 run while building a 42-29 halftime lead behind Schwartz's 13 points. Colorado then stretched it to 17 in the opening minutes of the second half.

The Sun Devils finally got their up-tempo game going midway through the second half, getting out on the break and hitting 3s in transition during a 15-2 run to pull within 52-51.

Arizona State tied it and kept Colorado within reach until the Buffaloes used a 7-0 run to stretch the lead back to 10.

Big picture

Arizona State was able to make a run despite having two starting frontcourt players on the bench, but the lack of depth and size were too much to overcome.

Colorado showed off its depth and versatility to open the season with solid victory in China.

Up next

Arizona State hosts Central Connecticut State on Thursday.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Colorado holds off No. 4 Arizona State 90-81 in OT
Colorado springs another upset, beats No. 14 Arizona 80-77
Sun Devils can't keep dancing, fall to Buffalo in NCAA Tournament
Martin gets Sun Devils going in second half of win over Cal
Sun Devils looking to continue upward trajectory

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News