Colorado beats Arizona State in Shanghai
McKinley Wright IV scored 17 points, Tyler Bey had 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Colorado pulled away to beat short-handed Arizona State 81-71 in Shanghai on Saturday.
The Sun Devils and Buffaloes opened the season in Shanghai for the fifth year of the Pac-12's Global Initiative. Though they're conference teams, the game did not count in the Pac-12 standings.
Arizona State was at a disadvantage before it ever started, playing without forwards Romello White and Taeshon Cherry for violating team rules prior to the China trip.
Colorado took advantage by working the ball inside and getting to the rim early while building a 17-point lead.
The Sun Devils revved up their transition game during a big second-half run to tie it, but Colorado pulled away over the final 6½ minutes.
Wright finished with seven assists and five rebounds.
Arizona State's Remy Martin had 23 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Rob Edwards added 20 points.
Exploiting Arizona State's lack of inside presence, the Buffaloes went on a 15-3 run while building a 42-29 halftime lead behind Schwartz's 13 points. Colorado then stretched it to 17 in the opening minutes of the second half.
The Sun Devils finally got their up-tempo game going midway through the second half, getting out on the break and hitting 3s in transition during a 15-2 run to pull within 52-51.
Arizona State tied it and kept Colorado within reach until the Buffaloes used a 7-0 run to stretch the lead back to 10.
Big picture
Arizona State was able to make a run despite having two starting frontcourt players on the bench, but the lack of depth and size were too much to overcome.
Colorado showed off its depth and versatility to open the season with solid victory in China.
Up next
Arizona State hosts Central Connecticut State on Thursday.
- Remains of body found in 2018 ID’d by officials
- Unofficial results: $35 million school bond earns 'no' vote
- Local schools just received their grades
- Wild horse and burro board member: Approach must change
- Supervisors unanimous in favor of making Mohave County Second Amendment Sanctuary County
- Obituary
- Golden Valley man arrested on charges of child molestation
- Drone Footage: Thousands descended on city for the Route 66 Street Drags last weekend
- Truck driver allegedly driving wrong-way on I-40 is shot by Arizona State Trooper
- VIDEO: Dog dies after being rescued from mine
- Amtrak could cut Southwest Chief, ending passenger service to Kingman
- Proposed highway from Nogales to Kingman draws foes
- Property tax bills catch homeowners off guard
- They like it fast: Meet the competitors of the Route 66 Kingman Street Drags
- Update: Charges dismissed against KUSD teacher arrested for sexual conduct with a minor
- Drone Footage: Thousands descended on city for the Route 66 Street Drags last weekend
- Remains of body found in 2018 ID’d by officials
- B-17 bomber lands in town for AirFest
- From bygone eras: Havasu couple amasses treasured collection of curios
- Truck driver allegedly driving wrong-way on I-40 is shot by Arizona State Trooper
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: