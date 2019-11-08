Time to nominate your area favorites for the Kingman Miner Reader's Choice Awards! Between November 8 and November 30 you can nominate businesses, organizations, people and places. Please keep nominees in Mohave County and preferably in Kingman.

Then beginning on December 1 through December 28, you will have an opportunity to vote on the top nominees!

Time to share your thoughts on the businesses you enjoy and give kudos to members of our local community!

Make your nominations click here.