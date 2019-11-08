Kingman road closures for the coming week
KINGMAN – The next steps in the Kino Avenue Waterline Project and improvements to Western Avenue will require road closures starting Monday, Nov. 11.
Waterline Project.
Kino Avenue from Willow Road to Walleck Ranch Drive will remain closed until Nov. 14. Also, from 7 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11 through 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, Kino Avenue will be closed between Irving and Miller streets.
Detours will be in place, and motorists are urged to drive slowly through those detours and to give themselves extra driving time when traveling through work zones.
The project is a continuation of a multi-phased project to improve water delivery to water storage tanks that will permit infrastructure to run more efficiently, the City wrote in a press release. The total cost is $1.38 million.
Western Avenue
In other road-closure news, Desert Construction will be finishing improvements on Western Avenue between Davis and Motor Avenues. The work will require the street closures in the area from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Tuesday, Nov. 12 through Friday, Nov. 15. The road will reopen after 5 p.m. Nov. 15.
Up-to-date street closures can be found on the City of Kingman’s engineering website page of interactive Maps through Geographic Information Systems at
https://www.cityofkingman.gov/government/departments/engineering/gis.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
