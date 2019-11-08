KRMC constructing new crosswalk on Beverly Avenue
KINGMAN - Kingman Regional Medical Center (KRMC) is working with the City of Kingman to construct a new crosswalk on Beverly Avenue.
Recent renovation projects – including both the Cardiovascular Center and Emergency Department expansions – have impacted parking at KRMC.
To accommodate a need for additional employee parking, KRMC has created 125 spaces behind KRMC Urgent Care at 1726 Beverly Avenue. This crosswalk will enable employees who use these parking spaces to safely cross the street
to the main KRMC campus.
KRMC has contracted T.R. Orr, Inc. to execute the project in collaboration with the city of Kingman.
Cones will be placed to direct traffic as needed while the crosswalk is in progress. The project is estimated to be completed the week of November 18th, 2019.
“Our goal here is simply to provide KRMC’s patients, visitors, and employees with safe and sufficient parking for our facilities as we expand our services,” said Ryan Kennedy, KRMC’s Chief Operating Officer.
Questions about the project can be directed to Elton Edwards, Project Manager, T.R. Orr, Inc.at (928) 757-1174 extension 1021.
Information for this story provided by Kingman Regional Medical Center.
- Remains of body found in 2018 ID’d by officials
- Unofficial results: $35 million school bond earns 'no' vote
- Supervisors unanimous in favor of making Mohave County Second Amendment Sanctuary County
- Wild horse and burro board member: Approach must change
- Obituary
- Golden Valley man arrested on charges of child molestation
- Drone Footage: Thousands descended on city for the Route 66 Street Drags last weekend
- VIDEO: Dog dies after being rescued from mine
- Truck driver allegedly driving wrong-way on I-40 is shot by Arizona State Trooper
- Supervisors make Mohave 2nd Amendment sanctuary
- Amtrak could cut Southwest Chief, ending passenger service to Kingman
- Proposed highway from Nogales to Kingman draws foes
- Property tax bills catch homeowners off guard
- They like it fast: Meet the competitors of the Route 66 Kingman Street Drags
- Update: Charges dismissed against KUSD teacher arrested for sexual conduct with a minor
- Drone Footage: Thousands descended on city for the Route 66 Street Drags last weekend
- B-17 bomber lands in town for AirFest
- Remains of body found in 2018 ID’d by officials
- From bygone eras: Havasu couple amasses treasured collection of curios
- Truck driver allegedly driving wrong-way on I-40 is shot by Arizona State Trooper
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: