KRMC constructing new crosswalk on Beverly Avenue

KINGMAN - Kingman Regional Medical Center (KRMC) is working with the City of Kingman to construct a new crosswalk on Beverly Avenue.

Recent renovation projects – including both the Cardiovascular Center and Emergency Department expansions – have impacted parking at KRMC.

To accommodate a need for additional employee parking, KRMC has created 125 spaces behind KRMC Urgent Care at 1726 Beverly Avenue. This crosswalk will enable employees who use these parking spaces to safely cross the street

to the main KRMC campus.

KRMC has contracted T.R. Orr, Inc. to execute the project in collaboration with the city of Kingman.

Cones will be placed to direct traffic as needed while the crosswalk is in progress. The project is estimated to be completed the week of November 18th, 2019.

“Our goal here is simply to provide KRMC’s patients, visitors, and employees with safe and sufficient parking for our facilities as we expand our services,” said Ryan Kennedy, KRMC’s Chief Operating Officer.

Questions about the project can be directed to Elton Edwards, Project Manager, T.R. Orr, Inc.at (928) 757-1174 extension 1021.

Information for this story provided by Kingman Regional Medical Center.