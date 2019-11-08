Shooting threat in Valle Vista determined to be a hoax
Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shooting Thursday afternoon at about 1:25 p.m. in Valle Vista in the 7200 block of Superstition Drive in Valle Vista.
The MCSO dispatch was advised that a subject had shot subjects at that location and would shoot any officer responding.
The MCSO SWAT team was dispatched to that location in response to the severity of the call and approached the residence with caution.
Upon arrival of the initial units, occupants of the residence were contacted without incident. It was determined that the call was a hoax and is under further investigation.
