Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Nov. 09
Area Republicans to host multiple events this week

City of Kingman Mayor Jen Miles is shown at the 2019 Andy Devine Days parade. (Daily Miner file photo)

By The Daily Miner
Originally Published: November 9, 2019 2:46 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Conservative Republican Club of Kingman will host three candidates running for the Mohave County District 1 Supervisor position at noon, Monday, Nov. 11, at Dambar Steakhouse, 1960 E. Andy Devine Ave.

Republican Women of Kingman will host Mike Myers, vice President of the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council, at noon, Tuesday, Nov. 12 at the same location as above.

The Mohave Republican Forum will host Kingman Mayor Jen Miles, Kingman/Cerbat Justice Court Judge Dave Huerta and Kingman Regional Medical Center CEO Brian Turney commencing at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Golden Corral, 3580 Stockton Hill Road.

“On November 11, we have a great lineup for you,” wrote President of the Conservative Republican Club of Kingman, Laurence Schiff. “We will have three new people, all running for the post of District 1 County Supervisor, to replace the retiring Gary Watson. They are Tim Woods (currently the head of the Mohave Fairgrounds), Jim Hammersly and Gerarda Hamodey. There is one other declared candidate, Travis Lingenfelter, but he can’t make it.

“We’ll also have a special treat. Apart from introducing the three supervisor candidates, our main speaker will be the Mayor of Kingman, Jen Miles. She will be giving updates on Kingman Crossing and the Rancho Santa Fe intersections, and of course as always is open and honest in answering your questions regarding the city.”

The public is invited to the Mohave Republican Forum meeting on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. with Miles and Turney, who will be speaking and answering questions regarding the I-40 Kingman Crossing Interchange Project.

Miles will be also be speaking and answering questions regarding an update of the status of the I-40 Rancho Santa Fe Interchange Project, and as time allows, other pertinent matters. Judge Dave Huerta will be speaking and answering question regarding the Kingman/Cerbat Drug and Mental Health programs.

