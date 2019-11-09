Horoscopes | Nov. 10, 2019
BIRTHDAYS: Miranda Lambert, 36; Tracy Morgan, 51.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Sign up, show up and do your thing. How you participate in life can make a difference. Trust in your beliefs, and live what you promote.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Question everything; that’s how you learn. Knowledge is power, so don’t limit what you can do because you don’t know enough.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Make things happen, and feel good about what you accomplish. Get moving, and you will achieve what you set out to do. Take action.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Expose your feelings. Share your dreams. Make a difference to someone confused or uncertain about his or her future. Be kind, and show genuine appreciation to those you love.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Make a change for the right reason. If you let your emotions interfere with what’s right, you will end up making a mistake you will regret.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Participate in something that will bring about positive change. Visit a place that you’ve never been or one that will offer knowledge or food for thought.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Look inward, and you’ll discover something you want to change. Whether it’s physical or emotional, reconstruct the way you live.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Trust in your beliefs, and you will journey in a direction that will offer challenges that will change your life. A lifestyle change should be planned and preparations made.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Socialize, explore your options and meet new people. You’ll be motivated to get back to the things you enjoy doing most. Rely on your experiences when dealing with manipulators.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t share secrets, emotions or anything that may be used against you. Do your best to avoid an argument with a friend or relative.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Personal improvement and romance are featured. Make a positive change to your position, status or to the way you present yourself to the world.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): An opportunity will not be as it appears. Someone will offer false information and insincere gestures of friendliness to take advantage of you. A hasty decision will lead to regret.
