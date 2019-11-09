OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Nov. 09
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Lake Havasu City’s Kmart slated to close

The sun sets on Havasu’s Kmart location Thursday evening, after an announcement by the store’s holding company that it would be closing its doors this winter. (Photo by Brandon Messick/Today’s News-Herald)

The sun sets on Havasu’s Kmart location Thursday evening, after an announcement by the store’s holding company that it would be closing its doors this winter. (Photo by Brandon Messick/Today’s News-Herald)

Brandon Messick – Today’s News-Herald
Originally Published: November 9, 2019 2:45 p.m.

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Lake Havasu City could see its last “Blue Light Special” next month, after an announcement that Havasu’s Kmart location will become the latest in a slew of recent store closures.

An announcement came Thursday from Illinois-based Transform Holdco, which has owned the Kmart and Sears retail franchises since purchasing the chains this February. Havasu’s Kmart was the only Kmart location in Arizona slated to be closed this winter, and the company said more than 100 Sears and Kmart stores will be shuttered by this December and early January. Although Kmart has struggled nationally for the past several years, its absence will be noted by Havasu residents.

“I come here pretty often,” said Kara Lindsay, of Havasu, who was shopping at the location Thursday evening. “It’s better than going all the way out to Walmart … it’s easier, and more convenient.”

For retail shoppers, alternatives can be found at multiple small businesses, but the only similar alternative to Havasu’s Kmart would be Havasu’s Walmart Supercenter, located almost 10 miles away from Kmart’s McCulloch Boulevard location.

“(Kmart) is right in the middle of everything,” Lindsay said. “It’s the perfect spot for a store like this in town … it’s about a five-minute drive whether you live on the south side or the north side. I know they’ve closed most of the Kmarts in Arizona in the last few months, but this was the only store in town, centrally located, that had pretty much everything you needed.”

Once giants in the retail industry, Kmart and Sears have for the past several years faced increasing pressure from online competitors. While efforts have been made to save the two outlets, Transform Holdco has continued to close dozens of Sears and Kmart stores throughout the country. With a similar decline among major retailers nationwide, Kmart’s closing will follow that of Havasu’s Sears Hometown Store, which announced its own pending closure in September. The Sears Hometown stores, however, were independently owned and not affiliated with the retail stores.

“I heard they were shutting down,” said Havasu winter visitor Mike Trihey, who was shopping at the Kmart location Thursday. “It doesn’t surprise me, with the troubles Kmart and Sears have had. I think they’ve been overcome by Amazon … I actually came here tonight to buy a new radio, but they don’t even sell them here anymore. Walmart will be my alternative, but it’s probably 20 to 25 minutes away.”

Transform Holdco announced Thursday that Havasu’s Kmart location was one of 96 stores nationwide to be closed before February.

Local Kmart management deferred all questions about the closure to Transform Holdco. Attempts to contact Transform Holdco public relations officials by telephone were unsuccessful as of Thursday afternoon.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Kmart survives latest round of closures
Kingman's Kmart slated to close
Kmart closes its doors for good
Sears Hometown store not part of Sears Holding bankruptcy filing
Girdles and socket wrenches: Sears was the Amazon of its day

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News