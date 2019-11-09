Obituary | Hazel Suzetta Weathers

Hazel Suzetta Weathers went home to her heavenly father on Aug. 30, 2019. She was born in Corcoran, California on May 11, 1949 to Clarence and Edna Javaux.

She was the oldest of her siblings and worked as a seamstress in a factory in Hanford, California.

Suzie and her husband moved to Kingman, Arizona in 1998. She then joined the Kingman Quilters. She later joined a small group of women that met every month and talked about what they were going to do for the public.

Suzie is survived by her husband, Barry Weathers. No memorial services will be held at this time.