Obituary | Robert ‘Bob’ Paul Mansfield
Robert “Bob” Paul Mansfield, 72, passed away at his home on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren.
Bob was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Libby and Clyde Mansfield in May, 1947.
He graduated from North Hills High School in 1965, then served in the U.S. Air Force as a crew chief from 1965-1968.
After leaving the Air Force he became an electrician. He worked for the Pittsburgh Airport then moved his family to Kingman, Arizona in 1985 to work for Southern California Edison at the Mohave Generating Station.
Bob was fun-loving and big-hearted. He loved a good joke and he loved old cars. More than anything, he loved his Savior Jesus Christ. He retired from Southern California Edison in 2006. His love for cars, races and family kept him busy in his retirement.
He is survived by his wife Gina; brother James Mansfield; four children – Paul Mansfield, Caroline Sachs, Justin Mansfield, and Erin Olson; 18 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Friday, Nov. 15 at 10:30 a.m. at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona ( 23029 Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix, Arizona, 85024.) A memorial service will be held in Kingman on Nov. 16 at 10 a.m, at Hope City Church (1850 Gates Ave, Kingman, Arizona) with a reception to follow.
The family invites all who attend the memorial to bring their race car or classic car to show after the service in honor of Bob. Please look for the parking spots designated for the car show.
