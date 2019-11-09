Obituary | Valerie Jeanne Barbour
Valerie Jeanne Barbour passed away at her home on Oct. 20, 2019. Valerie was born Sept. 11, 1953 in Dearborn, Michigan to parents Charles Barbour and Patricia (Ball) Barbour.
Val was a graduate of Kingman High School, Class of 1971. She studied at Henry Ford Community College in Dearborn, Michigan and worked as a laboratory technician for many years.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Greg and Alan. Valarie is survived by her daughters Elizabeth (Robert) Lafayette and Sarah (Joseph) Blankinship; and grandchildren; Nick, Haley, Jacob, Ryan, Matthew, Bryce and Leah.
Valerie loved the outdoors, especially the desert landscapes, the Great Lakes of Michigan, and exploring Alaska. She had a great appreciation for Native American arts and had a big love for animals. Val also loved music and making others laugh with her great sense of humor. She will be greatly missed. A memorial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HALT (Help Animal Lives Today), a no-kill animal shelter in Kingman, Arizona.
- Remains of body found in 2018 ID’d by officials
- Local schools just received their grades
- Unofficial results: $35 million school bond earns 'no' vote
- Wild horse and burro board member: Approach must change
- Supervisors unanimous in favor of making Mohave County Second Amendment Sanctuary County
- Man convicted of Dollar General robbery sentenced to 63 years
- Obituary
- VIDEO: Dog dies after being rescued from mine
- Supervisors make Mohave 2nd Amendment sanctuary
- Column: Lady Vols’ run comes to an end, but 2019 season won’t be forgotten
- Amtrak could cut Southwest Chief, ending passenger service to Kingman
- Proposed highway from Nogales to Kingman draws foes
- They like it fast: Meet the competitors of the Route 66 Kingman Street Drags
- Update: Charges dismissed against KUSD teacher arrested for sexual conduct with a minor
- Remains of body found in 2018 ID’d by officials
- Drone Footage: Thousands descended on city for the Route 66 Street Drags last weekend
- B-17 bomber lands in town for AirFest
- From bygone eras: Havasu couple amasses treasured collection of curios
- Truck driver allegedly driving wrong-way on I-40 is shot by Arizona State Trooper
- Local schools just received their grades
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: