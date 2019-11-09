Obituary | Valerie Jeanne Barbour

Valerie Jeanne Barbour passed away at her home on Oct. 20, 2019. Valerie was born Sept. 11, 1953 in Dearborn, Michigan to parents Charles Barbour and Patricia (Ball) Barbour.

Val was a graduate of Kingman High School, Class of 1971. She studied at Henry Ford Community College in Dearborn, Michigan and worked as a laboratory technician for many years.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Greg and Alan. Valarie is survived by her daughters Elizabeth (Robert) Lafayette and Sarah (Joseph) Blankinship; and grandchildren; Nick, Haley, Jacob, Ryan, Matthew, Bryce and Leah.

Valerie loved the outdoors, especially the desert landscapes, the Great Lakes of Michigan, and exploring Alaska. She had a great appreciation for Native American arts and had a big love for animals. Val also loved music and making others laugh with her great sense of humor. She will be greatly missed. A memorial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HALT (Help Animal Lives Today), a no-kill animal shelter in Kingman, Arizona.