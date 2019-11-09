Princess Day Out planned for Sunday
KINGMAN – Beale Street Theater on Route 66 is a traveling theater, in perpetual motion both metaphorically, as a theater should be, but also physically, since its permanent location at 304 E. Beale St. is under renovation.
That’s why the group’s next play, the musicial “Beauty and the Beast Jr.,” will be held at Lee Williams High School on Dec. 6-7 and Dec. 13-14.
To help raise money for the theater renovation and promote the upcoming musical, Suz Salon at 114 Tucker St., will hold a Princess Day Out on Sunday, Nov. 10, from 2-5 p.m.
Attendees can meet some of their favorite princesses, and have their hair ($10), nails ($10), toes ($10) and makeup ($5) done. The all-inclusive package costs $25.
“A lot of sytlists will come to volunteer,” said the theater’s marketing director, Sky Pelham. “All the funds will be dedicated towards the renovation.”
The musical itself will feature four dates – Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Tickets cost between $5 and $12 and can be purchased on the theater’s website at www.bealestreettheater.com.
Beauty and the Beast Jr. will feature some familiar faces for local theater fans.
Joey Roehrick, who played Toronto in Beale Street Theater’s “The Legend of the Lone Texas Walker Ranger,” will play Cogsworth, the anxious head butler turned into a mantel clock. Cogsworth’s less anxious friend, Lumiere, will be played by Trayvon Mack, who has filled many Beale Street Theater roles.
