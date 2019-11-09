OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Nov. 09
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Rants and Raves | Nov. 10, 2019

Originally Published: November 9, 2019 2:59 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

Sharply divided House and Pelosi and Schiff’s impeachment – Impeaching for what? Lowest unemployment rate in history, building the wall, actually selling our oil, strangling regulations gone, Americans in captivity freed, ISIS head and No. 2 killed, tax cuts, Ukraine head said no quid pro quo. Nancy and Schiff are unbalanced!

No falling back: Why does Arizona opt out of daylight saving? – Thank goodness Arizona has the sense God gave a goose. There is no extra hour of sunlight. Daylight Savings Time affects clocks, not the sun. We just delude ourselves that the sun shines for an extra hour.

Column: The day Nixon routed the establishment – Nixon is a saint compared to the guy in the White House presently. And by the way, I am not a Democrat.

Syria-Turkey-Russia – A recent headline read: “If Donald Trump is guilty of bribery, Democrats are guilty of solicitation.” In my opinion, Senate Republicans are guilty of treason for failure to do their jobs to stop the president from aiding Russia.

Thanks to all the wonderful Halloween costumes and polite children and families that came to my house trick-or-treating. You made the evening so festive. God bless everyone.

Federal appeals court agrees Trump tax returns can be turned over by his accountant – Show us your taxes, Mr. President. I do not understand why you are fighting this. There is nothing in your taxes that is out of the ordinary, right?

Supervisors make Mohave Second Amendment sanctuary – Kudos, BOS! Thank you for standing up for law-abiding citizens and affirming our constitutional rights.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Rants and Raves | Oct. 21, 2019
Rants and Raves | Oct. 4, 2019
Rants and Raves | Oct. 10, 2019
Rants and Raves | Oct. 8, 2019
Rants and Raves | Oct. 7, 2019

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News