Rants and Raves | Nov. 10, 2019
Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.
Sharply divided House and Pelosi and Schiff’s impeachment – Impeaching for what? Lowest unemployment rate in history, building the wall, actually selling our oil, strangling regulations gone, Americans in captivity freed, ISIS head and No. 2 killed, tax cuts, Ukraine head said no quid pro quo. Nancy and Schiff are unbalanced!
No falling back: Why does Arizona opt out of daylight saving? – Thank goodness Arizona has the sense God gave a goose. There is no extra hour of sunlight. Daylight Savings Time affects clocks, not the sun. We just delude ourselves that the sun shines for an extra hour.
Column: The day Nixon routed the establishment – Nixon is a saint compared to the guy in the White House presently. And by the way, I am not a Democrat.
Syria-Turkey-Russia – A recent headline read: “If Donald Trump is guilty of bribery, Democrats are guilty of solicitation.” In my opinion, Senate Republicans are guilty of treason for failure to do their jobs to stop the president from aiding Russia.
Thanks to all the wonderful Halloween costumes and polite children and families that came to my house trick-or-treating. You made the evening so festive. God bless everyone.
Federal appeals court agrees Trump tax returns can be turned over by his accountant – Show us your taxes, Mr. President. I do not understand why you are fighting this. There is nothing in your taxes that is out of the ordinary, right?
Supervisors make Mohave Second Amendment sanctuary – Kudos, BOS! Thank you for standing up for law-abiding citizens and affirming our constitutional rights.
