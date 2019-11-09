White Cliffs Middle School trio competes in Surprise
Originally Published: November 9, 2019 1:38 p.m.
KINGMAN – White Cliffs Middle School students Wyatt Pickering, Savannah Pickering and Lilly Ochoa recently competed during the Arizona Youth State Cross Country Championships at Asante Community Park in Surprise.
Wyatt took second (10:18:15) behind Anthony Padilla (10:05.73) in the boys 7th-8th grade race that featured 193 runners.
Savannah finished 52nd (13:20.48) and Lilly was 53rd (13:21.96) out of 180 runners in the girls 7th-8th grade race.
Most Read
- Remains of body found in 2018 ID’d by officials
- Unofficial results: $35 million school bond earns 'no' vote
- Local schools just received their grades
- Wild horse and burro board member: Approach must change
- Supervisors unanimous in favor of making Mohave County Second Amendment Sanctuary County
- Obituary
- Golden Valley man arrested on charges of child molestation
- Drone Footage: Thousands descended on city for the Route 66 Street Drags last weekend
- Truck driver allegedly driving wrong-way on I-40 is shot by Arizona State Trooper
- VIDEO: Dog dies after being rescued from mine
- Amtrak could cut Southwest Chief, ending passenger service to Kingman
- Proposed highway from Nogales to Kingman draws foes
- Property tax bills catch homeowners off guard
- They like it fast: Meet the competitors of the Route 66 Kingman Street Drags
- Update: Charges dismissed against KUSD teacher arrested for sexual conduct with a minor
- Drone Footage: Thousands descended on city for the Route 66 Street Drags last weekend
- Remains of body found in 2018 ID’d by officials
- B-17 bomber lands in town for AirFest
- From bygone eras: Havasu couple amasses treasured collection of curios
- Truck driver allegedly driving wrong-way on I-40 is shot by Arizona State Trooper
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: