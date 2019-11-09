White Cliffs Middle School trio competes in Surprise

KINGMAN – White Cliffs Middle School students Wyatt Pickering, Savannah Pickering and Lilly Ochoa recently competed during the Arizona Youth State Cross Country Championships at Asante Community Park in Surprise.

Wyatt took second (10:18:15) behind Anthony Padilla (10:05.73) in the boys 7th-8th grade race that featured 193 runners.

Savannah finished 52nd (13:20.48) and Lilly was 53rd (13:21.96) out of 180 runners in the girls 7th-8th grade race.