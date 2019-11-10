City Planning and Zoning Commission continues sight triangle discussions

KINGMAN – The City Planning and Zoning Commission will continue its discussion on sight triangles and intersections at its meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 in Council Chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

The meeting will begin with reports that touch on past City Council action taken on planning and zoning matters, the Kingman Zoning Ordinance Update Workshop, and the 2019 APA Arizona State Planning Conference.

Upon reaching new business, commissioners will consider a conditional use permit from Pilot Travel Centers, LLC. The request comes as the property owner wants to expand the truck parking area onto a portion of the former Kmart property located north of the Flying J Truck Stop at 3300 E. Andy Devine Ave. Additional modifications could include relocation of the truck scale and changes to the flow of truck traffic through the area.

The commission will then resume its discussion on sight triangles and intersections. A sight triangle works to ensure no driving hazards exist by requiring that no visual obstructions are present within its boundaries. That includes the stipulation that landscaping and block walls not exceed 3 feet in height. However, trees are permitted so long as only the tree trunk is visible between the ground and 8 feet above the ground.

Information provided by the City of Kingman