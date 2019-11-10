City Planning and Zoning Commission continues sight triangle discussions
KINGMAN – The City Planning and Zoning Commission will continue its discussion on sight triangles and intersections at its meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 in Council Chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.
The meeting will begin with reports that touch on past City Council action taken on planning and zoning matters, the Kingman Zoning Ordinance Update Workshop, and the 2019 APA Arizona State Planning Conference.
Upon reaching new business, commissioners will consider a conditional use permit from Pilot Travel Centers, LLC. The request comes as the property owner wants to expand the truck parking area onto a portion of the former Kmart property located north of the Flying J Truck Stop at 3300 E. Andy Devine Ave. Additional modifications could include relocation of the truck scale and changes to the flow of truck traffic through the area.
The commission will then resume its discussion on sight triangles and intersections. A sight triangle works to ensure no driving hazards exist by requiring that no visual obstructions are present within its boundaries. That includes the stipulation that landscaping and block walls not exceed 3 feet in height. However, trees are permitted so long as only the tree trunk is visible between the ground and 8 feet above the ground.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
- Local schools just received their grades
- Activist says horses suffer on Havasupai Trail
- Unofficial results: $35 million school bond earns 'no' vote
- Wild horse and burro board member: Approach must change
- Supervisors unanimous in favor of making Mohave County Second Amendment Sanctuary County
- Man convicted of Dollar General robbery sentenced to 63 years
- Remains of body found in 2018 ID’d by officials
- Obituary
- VIDEO: Dog dies after being rescued from mine
- Supervisors make Mohave 2nd Amendment sanctuary
- Amtrak could cut Southwest Chief, ending passenger service to Kingman
- Proposed highway from Nogales to Kingman draws foes
- They like it fast: Meet the competitors of the Route 66 Kingman Street Drags
- Remains of body found in 2018 ID’d by officials
- Update: Charges dismissed against KUSD teacher arrested for sexual conduct with a minor
- Drone Footage: Thousands descended on city for the Route 66 Street Drags last weekend
- B-17 bomber lands in town for AirFest
- From bygone eras: Havasu couple amasses treasured collection of curios
- Truck driver allegedly driving wrong-way on I-40 is shot by Arizona State Trooper
- Local schools just received their grades
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: