Council: Consent agenda passed without discussion

KINGMAN – City Council approved the entirety of its consent agenda in a single motion at its meeting Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Council approved the purchase of a training tower/burn building for the Kingman Fire Department. The department selected WHP Training Towers, Jahnke and Sons, for the project following the request for proposals process. The tower/burn building will be located at Fire Station 22 on the corner of Harrison and Andy Devine Avenue. The purchase amount is around $594,000, and was approved in the 2019-2020 budget.

Phase 3 of the implementation of Geographic Information System technology in Kingman was also approved. The final phase will integrate additional data into the system, develop additional web applications and provide ongoing training for City staff. Sunrise Engineering will complete the work for a fee not to exceed $113,840. The money will come from three funds: water, sewer and dispatch.

Council gave the green light to a professional services agreement with TischlerBise, Inc. for a development impact fee and stormwater utility rate study. Fiscal impact to the City will be $84,675 from the Capital Projects Fund and $36,120 from the Stormwater Fund.

The City has received more than $790,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant funding for Americans with Disabilities Act improvements on Andy Devine Avenue. The lowest bidder for the work, McCauley Construction, submitted a bid of just less than $774,000. The engineer’s estimate for the work was around $699,657. However, a calculation error on the proposal increases the bid to $793,995. Council approved using $3,756 from the Water Expansion fund to make up the difference and complete the project.

Council approved Kingman Municipal Court’s use of close to $20,000 from the Court Enhancement Fund to replace existing flooring.

Green Play LLC will complete a Parks, Open Space, Trails and Recreation Master Plan at a cost of about $70,000 from the Capital Projects Fund.

In other consent-agenda business, Council approved a right-of way dedication that will allow Bonanza Way at the Kingman Airport to be established as a county highway with regular maintenance through the county.

The final subdivision plat for Walleck Ranch has seen about 80% of required improvements. Council approved a property escrow assurance agreement and authorized the recording of the final plat, however, the remainder of the improvements need to be completed by April 3.