OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Nov. 11
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Dear Abby | Turnabout is fair play for friend using friend

Originally Published: November 10, 2019 8:58 p.m.

Dear Abby: I have a friend who lived in my home most of the time for about six years. During that period, she rented out rooms in her house. She paid her bills, and I paid mine, but I covered her living off me. At the time, it didn’t bother me much because I could afford it, although I would have preferred to save that money.

I have since sold that house and bought my dream retirement home in another state. Now, I stay with her, and her renters have moved out. It’s unpleasant sometimes because when she gets drunk she accuses me of using her. (It’s true, I am.) Is it OK to use her by staying in her home without really liking her much? I feel it’s my turn to leech, and I’d like to stick it out until I retire in about a year. – Waiting to Move

Dear Waiting: It’s OK with me as long as it’s OK with you. But don’t kid yourself. You’re not living there rent-free. Tolerating an unpleasant drunk is the price you’re paying, and only you can determine whether it’s worth it.

Dear Abby: I’m originally from another country and have been living in the U.S. for about a decade. Is there a rule of etiquette for kids’ play dates?

Quite often, I have invited my child’s school friends or the neighbor children to my home for play dates, but their parents never return the courtesy. If my child wants to keep having play dates with those children, should I continue inviting them?

I sometimes feel I could be making the parents uncomfortable, but I feel my child’s socialization is more important than what the other parents might think. Am I setting myself up for abuse from those other parents by sending the message that I don’t mind always being the host? – Confused Mother

Dear Confused: Kudos to you for helping your child to socialize and inviting the children into your home. However, not all parents feel as comfortable as you do about having children over, or are as able to do so. Whether or not you are being taken advantage of, I can’t say. But perhaps it’s better that you have the children in your home where you can observe and supervise what’s going on than they be someplace where you can’t.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Abby | Desire to have a child of his own is man’s lifelong dream
Dear Abby | Daughter plays second fiddle to brother with grandchild
Dear Abby | Policeman dismayed by mom using him to discipline child
Dear Abby: Mom stressed by one child should not try for another
Dear Abby | Mother laments that her kids lack accomplishment and drive

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News