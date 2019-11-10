Horoscopes | Nov. 11, 2019

BIRTHDAYS: Leonardo DiCaprio, 45; Demi Moore, 57; Marc Summers, 68.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Emotional spending will lead to trouble, but putting time and money into something that enhances your qualifications or skills is worth the investment. A positive change should be made.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Change your plans if something doesn’t seem right. Make whatever move work in your favor.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Personal gain should be your intent. Do something that will get you up and moving

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Get involved in something that will make a difference to your environment, your relationship with someone special or a project you want to pursue. It’s up to you how meaningful your life and future become.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Put on a happy face, regardless of what you are up against. Choose to be part of the solution, not the problem

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Visiting a place you used to frequent will bring back an old memory. Lessons from the past will encourage you to do things differently this time around.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A problem will surface that causes uncertainty. Refuse responsibilities that don’t belong to you. Focus on self-improvement, picking up knowledge and skills, and making the most of your life.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You’ll be offered information that can help you get ahead. A change at home will allow you to work on something that will encourage a new outlet for a unique aptitude or service you have to offer.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep moving forward. Refuse to let anyone anger you or lead you astray. Focus on what you need to do, and choose to work alone if given a chance.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make a change at home or at work that will help keep the peace and give you greater freedom to come and go as you please.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be careful who you share personal information with or how you handle people in high positions. Listen, assess situations and bide your time.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): It’s up to you to bring about change if that’s what you want. Don’t leave anything to chance or unfinished.