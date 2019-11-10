Licenses & Permits | Nov. 11, 2019

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Nov. 8:

Brush and Wand: 212 N. First St., Kingman; arts.

B-N-B Construction: 3446 West Malibu, Golden Valley; handyman home and garden.

Freedom Forever Arizona: 43445 Business Park Drive, Temecula, California; solar installations.

The Cookie Saloon: 2600 E. Northfield Ave., Kingman; baked goods.

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Nov. 1:

Robin Purcell: 2700 E. Snavely Ave., Kingman; gas line repair.

Discreet Electric Service: 2162 S. Dewey Road, Golden Valley; 125 amp panel change.

Adan Sanchez: 3134 E. Potter Ave., Kingman; electrical panel 100 amp.

Fernando Galvan: 3626 E. Shaeffer Ave., Kingman; gas line repair.

Gerardo Gomez: 4035 E. Little Finger Road, Lake Havasu City; gas line and propane tank.

Ambient Edge: Kingman; HVAC replace 5 ton heat pump with heat strips.

Carl Kromer: 18692 N. Spur Drive, Dolan Springs; panel upgrade 100 amp to 200 amp.

Robert Sena: Kingman; upgrade electric panel box from 100 to 200 amp.