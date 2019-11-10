Mohave 911 | Nov. 11, 2019

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office made the following arrests for the week ending Nov. 8:

Endangerment, Threatening and Intimidating



Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jason Krueger, 47 of Kingman, after responding to a report of a disturbance.

Deputies responded to the 3800 block of Butler Avenue at about 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. They were advised Krueger had been allowed to move back into the residence due to homelessness. A verbal altercation took place between Krueger and his estranged wife, and Krueger allegedly poured gas on the residence and threatening to burn it down and kill his wife.

Deputies took Krueger into custody on suspicion of endangerment, and threatening and intimidating per domestic violence.

Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Paraphernalia

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies say Justin Reaume, 27 of Kingman, was arrested Saturday, Nov. 2 after a traffic stop revealed a strong odor of marijuana in his vehicle.

Deputies reportedly conducted the stop after avoiding a head-on collision with the vehicle driven by Reaume, which had crossed the center line. Deputies said Reaume was distracted trying to retrieve sunglasses that had fallen onto the floor.

In addition to marijuana, deputies found Reaume had an active arrest warrant. A search also reportedly found additional suspected narcotics.

Reaume was arrested on the warrant and on suspicion of possession of narcotic drugs, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, all felonies.

Possession of Dangerous Drugs

Jill Silva, 34 of Golden Valley, was arrested by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office after deputies responded to reports of screaming and gun shots in the 700 block of Hoover Road in Golden Valley,

Deputies were advised the screaming resulted from dogs fighting and the owners trying to separate them.

Silva was contacted and a records check revealed an active arrest warrant. A search was conducted in relation to the warrant, and a substance that tested positive as heroin was located.

Silva was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotic drugs.

Possession of Marijuana

Kori Piatt, 30 of Albuquerque, New Mexico, was arrested by Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies following a traffic stop on Interstate 40 at about 11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1.

Deputies say during the routine check a warrant for Piatt’s arrest was located.



A search of the vehicle revealed a jar containing suspected marijuana. Piatt was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and on the warrant.

He was transported to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.