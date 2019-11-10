Rants and Raves | Nov. 11, 2019

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

Democracy is a charade – It takes an educated population to make democracy a viable system. This society is too dumbed down with the Hollywood garbage and corporate Chinese plastic goods. There is a dark side to free market capitalism.

School bond defeat – Sad defeat for KUSD bond. Did board explore all options for opening Palo Christi. What about saving just the façade and building a state-of-the-art school behind it? Probably less expensive.

Unofficial results: $35 million school bond earns “no” vote – The “California conservatives” win again!

Supervisors make Mohave second amendent sanctuary – Thank you! Now if Needles, California or the burros near Oatman attack we will be able to defend ourselves.

Column: Where are the ‘high crimes’? – Until the President shows us his taxes and business dealings there will always be Americans who doubt him. ‘High crimes’? Only an investigation will tell.

Putin: King of the Middle East – Trump said he would end the continuing wars in the Middle East, so he pulls out of Syria, the shortest of the wars. Did he pull out of Syria for Putin to move in? Is this Trump’s quid pro quo for Russia’s interference in America’s 2016 election?

Governor cautions against traveling in Mexico – And then there are the dead six children/three adults and other children, all Americans, with bullets in them who actually lived in this area. Drug cartels? Satan? No difference. But liberal Democrats want open borders? Are they nuts?

School bond – Throwing money at a school isn’t going to fix a society/culture based on consumerism and elevation of fools to hero status. County policy that correlates school performance and behaviors to welfare benefits might get parents actually parenting.

Thank you so much for the article on Lee Williams volleyball – This was a really good synopsis of the great season that they had. All of the girls and coaches should feel very proud of what they accomplished. It really meant a lot to read as a parent who has supported her student athlete for 13-plus years. All I can say is thank you.